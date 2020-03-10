3 vegan egg substitutes for baking

The world of vegan food is growing every day.

People are regularly finding new ways to veganise or find alternatives to their favourite meals.

When it comes to eggs, there are multiple options for the vegan cook or baker. But it is important to know which substitute is best suited to your purpose.

According to Minimalist Baker, whether you are making cookies, cakes or scrambles and more eggs provide a unique flavour and binding or rising properties that can be tricky to replicate.

They say that after years of experimenting with vegan and egg-free cooking, they have learned which egg substitutes are best to use and when.

Below are their top tips for egg-free baking.

Flax egg. Picture: Supplied

Flax egg

A flax egg is made by combining ground flax seeds (also called flaxseed meal) with water and letting the mixture rest for five minutes to thicken to an egg-like consistency.

Flax eggs are one of our favorite egg substitutes for vegan and egg-free baking because they are simple to make, versatile, and add extra omega-3s and fiber. They are excellent at adding moisture and a slight binding quality as well.

Chia egg. Picture: Supplied

Chia egg

Chia eggs work similarly to flax eggs. Simply combine whole chia seeds with water and let rest for a few minutes to produce an egg-like consistency.

We prefer flax eggs over chia eggs, but for those with an allergy or sensitivity to flax or who are not able to find or make flaxseed meal, chia eggs are a great option. You can use a chia egg as an egg substitute in many dishes, including quick bread, waffles, cookies, and more.

Aquafaba. Picture: Supplied

Aquafaba

Aquafaba is the brine from a can of chickpeas. For recipes where you’re looking for more of a rising quality, aquafaba is a better option than flax or chia eggs. It provides a lighter and fluffier texture.

When whipped into stiff or semi-stiff peaks, the texture is similar to whipped egg whites. Made this way, it works well in recipes for macaroons and meringues.