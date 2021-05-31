4 easy ways to eat and drink your vitamin C this winter

Winter is no doubt a season that brings happiness and there are many reasons to love the season, including the regular cup of tea that seems not to stop, and the fun of enjoying the holidays with family and friends.

However, along with all the fun that comes with winter also comes a few downsides. Our immunity weakens as we start to approach winter because of extreme weather conditions and the dry air.

We have all heard the saying, prevention is better than cure and this couldn’t be closer to the truth when talking about your immune system.

Vitamin C - we all know about it but what is it? And are we getting the required quantities?

Unlike some vitamins, vitamin C is an essential nutrient that the body is not able to produce nor can it store it. Therefore, we must consume it in our diet to get in our daily intake.

It supports our immune system and helps our body use the iron we get from food. Vitamin C also promotes the production of white blood cells, which can help fight infections and protect damage from free radicals.

Below are easy ways to eat and drink your vitamin C this winter.

Fruit and vegetables

Eat fruits and veggies raw whenever possible. When you cook them, experts say you strip the food of some of its vital nutrients. Cooking especially affects water-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin C.

Blood orange-rosemary fizz

You can drink a glass of orange juice, but why not incorporate your Vitamin C intake into cocktail hour with a blood orange refreshment?

Fermented vegetables

Eat more fermented vegetables. Dishes like kimchi (a traditional Korean recipe made of fermented cabbage) provide about half of your recommended daily value of vitamin C.

Green apple, carrot, and orange

Carrots, apples, and oranges are also a winning combination for helping your body protect itself and fight off infections.

The apples and oranges give you your vitamin C. The carrots also contain vitamin B-6, which plays an important role in immune cell proliferation and antibody production.

