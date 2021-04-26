Cracked lips, crusty elbows, and dry skin that seemingly won’t stay moisturised no matter how much lotion you apply - it is that time of the year when our skin requires tender, love and care.

Cold, harsh winter air deprives the skin of moisture. This can result in a winter rash or irritated skin.

Here is a list of some food types you may use as part of your diet to help your skin lock in its natural moisture.

Coconut

We usually hear about the benefits of applying coconut topically through coconut oil, but eating the fruit can also be equally beneficial.

Dietitian and founder of B Nutritious, Brooke Alpert says that the healthy fats and antibacterial nutritional make-up of the coconut, keep acne flare-ups away and help keep your skin moisturised, which is key for looking healthier and younger.

Carrots

Alpert reveals that carrots are loaded with vitamin C, which is a precursor to collagen production.

"Also, the vitamin A found in carrots attacks free radicals and can prevent wrinkles and uneven skin tone." Vitamin A also stimulates fibroblasts, the cells responsible for developing the tissue that keeps skin firm and healthy,” says Alpert.

Yoghurt

If you have particularly sensitive skin year-round, one of the best options you can seek out is this gut-healthy option, which health experts say you can both eat and use topically. As a moisturiser, the probiotic properties of yoghurt help to shed dead skin cells and hydrate new ones. Just make sure you are reaching for plain, whole-milk yoghurt instead of the sugary flavoured stuff.

Salmon

Salmon, which is high in omega-3 fatty acids, should be part of your diet if you are looking for healthier, more hydrated skin. A robust diet similar to that of the Mediterranean Diet, which relies heavily on fish like salmon, helps your body keep up healthy skin production.