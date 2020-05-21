4 foolproof ways to make home-baked goods last longer

With most people stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they are unleashing their creative side. These days, when you look at many of your friends' social media posts, there is a good chance that a lot of them are sharing pictures of loaves of bread, cookies, or brownies that they have baked at home. In fact, Google searches for bread recipes and baking tips are on the rise, turning baking supplies into precious items at this time. But we have also thought about how important it is to store our favourite baked goods properly, to make them last longer. Here is a quick guide by the Big Bake Theory on how to store our favourite baked goods.

Learn how to keep your favourite baked goods fresh. Picture: Supplied

Unfrosted products

Cool goods completely.

Wrap the cake tightly with plastic wrap, ensuring that no part of the cake is exposed (you can also store it in an airtight container).

Place in the fridge.

Take out from the fridge 10 minutes before serving to let it thaw.

Frosted bakes

Place frosted bakes in the fridge for 15-20 minutes to allow the frosting to set a bit (this way, when you wrap it, your frosting doesn't lose its shape).

Wrap completely with plastic wrap, or place in an airtight container.

Place in the fridge.

Take out from the fridge 10 minutes before serving to let it thaw. Do not reheat as this will melt the frosting.

Biscuits

Cool completely.

Place in an airtight container.

Store in a dark and cool area (room temperature) or in the fridge.

Brownies

Cool completely.

Wrap with plastic wrap tightly, or store in an airtight container.

Place in the fridge.

Let brownies thaw for 10-15 minutes before serving. If you prefer warm brownies, you may reheat them in a toaster oven or oven or microwave.



