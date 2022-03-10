4 great benefits of eating what's in season

Eating fruit and vegetables when they are in season is a great idea for many reasons. Firstly, produce is cheapest when it is at its most abundant. If you are working to a tight budget, eating seasonally can dramatically reduce your grocery bill.

Secondly, fruit and vegetables contain the greatest number of nutrients when they are allowed to ripen naturally. The founder of Millhouse International, Andre Redinger, shares a few tips and insights on how to ensure that you make the most of your dietary intake this autumn while also inadvertently contributing to the local community and economy. Eating in season is healthier

Surprisingly, eating fruits and vegetables that are local, it means that you are automatically consuming produce that has higher nutritional value. It will also taste better. This is because when foods are grown out of season, they are not able to follow natural ripening rhythms. Because of this, manufacturers and farmers often use ripening agents such as chemicals and gasses. The long distances the fruit, vegetables, and other seasonal foods need to travel also significantly impact the nutritional value. It’s easier on the pocket

Eating produce that is readily available and in season can ease your spending as well. This is because, in season, local produce is a lot cheaper - saving many individuals, particularly those who cannot afford a vast variety of produce, a lot of money in the long run. You will be supporting local Besides the benefits to your health and spending, eating in season will allow you to support local farmers and manufacturers, who have worked hard to harvest their crops in time. Supporting local farmers and SMEs in the space will, in the long run, ensure that you are not only healthier but also that the local economy thrives.

Eat fortified foods More often than not, particularly in under-served communities that lack access to fresh produce, not many options exist for fresh, nutritional foods. One way of ensuring that you still get an adequate nutritional intake daily is to purchase food that is fortified with the correct vitamins and micro-nutrients. This will ensure that you maintain a healthy, nutritious intake from day to day. The global pandemic has made everybody more conscious about their overall health. Eating locally and in season will go a long way in ensuring that a varied, nutritional local diet is sustained. It will also ensure that the local industry continues to thrive.