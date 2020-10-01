4 great health benefits of onions

Onion and garlic are a staple in most people’s kitchens as many recipes call for both. Onions not only add delicious flavour to your food, they are also good for you. There are plenty of reasons why you should add onions to your food regularly. 1. Good bacteria We all have a ton of bacteria living inside us that helps our bodies stay healthy. Onions contain prebiotic fibres which keep intestinal flora healthy and also regulate the level of bacteria. Onions also contain a substance which stimulates the growth of bifidobacteria. These bacteria repress other bacteria that damage your intestines. 2. Your heart

Eating onion regularly considerably reduces the risk of blood clots. Besides, there’s clearly no cholesterol in onions. They also add a lot of flavour, and adding onion to your food is way better than adding extra salt, for example. Too much salt in your diet can cause high blood pressure.

3. Blood sugar

Researchers have found out that eating onions may help control blood sugar, which is particularly significant for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

4. Risk of cancer

This study is still too new to draw any definitive conclusions, however, scientists claim that onions can kill cancer cells due to the amounts of quercetin and anthocyanin they contain. Of course, this isn’t a cure for cancer, but it won't hurt to add extra onion to your dish.