4 of the best kids cooking shows to watch

Getting children involved in food preparation is an easy way to get buy-in and for them to taste their own creations. Not only that – preparing easy snacks and recipes together is a good way to lay a strong nutritional foundation. Getting them involved leads them to adopt healthier eating habits, with more fruits and vegetables. That is why it’s important to get them interested in making their own food and one way of getting them interested is to make them watch cooking TV shows for kids. Here’s our pick to help release their inner chef.

Disney Cookabout - (Disney Channel)

This local kids cooking show uses food preparation, cooking and outdoor exploration to showcase local ingredients and a fun-filled approach to healthy eating. It’s also a competition, where each contestant is sent on an excursion to find supplies, allowing them to explore South Africa’s fresh produce.

Once the ingredients are collected, the team is transported to the Cookabout Kitchen to cook up a storm.

MasterChef Junior - (Various DStv channels)

Is there another cooking show as popular as MasterChef? Well, Junior is even better. The world recently mourned the untimely passing of Ben Watkins, a rising young culinary star in the sixth season of MasterChef Junior who died from a rare form of cancer.

The show sees some of the best young cooks show off their skills and while it sometimes sad to see them eliminated, the show really shows how much fun children canhave fun in the kitchen.

Top Chef Junior - (Showmax)

Even though the show has long been cancelled, you can still stream it, which is awesome. Like it’s adult version, Junior has 12 competitors who take part and do whatever it takes to show off their skills in the kitchen.

They cook up anything from sweets to breakfast and five- course dinners. Want to improve your gourmet cooking? This is the show for you.

The Big Family Cooking Showdown - (Netflix)

The family that eats together, is likelier to be healthy. So says science. So get in on the family fun with The Big Family Cooking Showdown, which sees 16 families compete for the top spot. The competition takes place over eight heats, three semifinals and one final, with each heat split into three categories.

As the rounds go on, the families have to impress judges to progress in the competition before one family claims the crown in the final round.

This article was first published on IOL FOOD’s latest digimag. You can read it here.