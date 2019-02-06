South Africa welcomes the cast iron brand Victoria to its shores this year.

The Columbian cookware brand, Victoria, has launched in South Africa with an extensive range of products and accessories.



"Cast iron pan sales have been on the increase since early 2018 as people are realising the endless benefits of cooking on this material,” says Shane Dryden, the representative for Victoria in South Africa.





Shane lists five key reasons to try cooking with cast iron:









In a nutshell – cast iron can handle heat.





Built to withstand high temperatures as well as direct heat sources (like campfires and grills), cast iron heats evenly and consistently and gives food a great sear – perfect for your proteins like steak.





When seasoned correctly, a cast iron pan becomes naturally non-stick without the use of any chemicals.





Durability





In the manufacturing process, the pan is cast in one piece, from handle to spout and as a result, the pans are tough and durable.





Added to this, there are very few utensils that can cause damage to the cooking surface, unlike pans that have a non-stick coating.





Versatility





Cast iron allows for sautéing, pan-frying, deep-frying, searing, baking, braising, broiling and roasting, making it an extremely versatile material.





Heirloom potential





No other pan gives the sense of tradition that a cast iron pan does.





Cast iron cookware have become heirloom items, frequently passed down generation after generation.







