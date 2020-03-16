4 ways to add whole grains in your diet

Looking to add more whole grains to your diet but not sure where to start?

According to a dietitian Sarah Klemm on Eat Right, adding more whole grains to your family's meals is a smart move.

Not only do whole grain provide vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients needed to keep you healthy, but they also contain dietary fibre, which may help reduce your risk of heart disease, some cancers, diabetes and other health problems, such as constipation.

She says that if you want to add more whole grains to your meals you must change your cooking style to include more whole grains and boost the dietary fiber content of meals.

She adds that you must partner whole grains with vegetables - brown rice and vegetable stir-fry or a whole-wheat pita stuffed with salad, or fortify mixed dishes with high-fiber ingredients - add bran or oatmeal to meatloaf or toss cooked quinoa or wheat berries into a salad.

Whole-grain breakfast cereal. Picture: Supplied

So, if you are looking at adding whole grains in your diet, below are tips Klemm suggests.