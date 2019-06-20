A hot bowl of soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods to have especially during the cold season. Picture: Pexels

A hot bowl of soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods to have especially during winter. And with today’s focus on healthy eating, soups have changed. People now prefer making soups that are creamy, but without cream at all. Yes, it is possible to create a silky smooth soup without adding cream - or any dairy at all.

According to food blogger, founder of I Heart Recipes and Taste of Home contributor, Rosie Mayes, below is how you can make your soup creamy without adding cream.

Stir in coconut milk

You can easily add coconut milk to your broth to get that crave-able creamy texture. Stir it in at the very end and let it simmer for a short period of time. How much should you use? I suggest adding it to taste so it does not overwhelm the flavor of the soup. And if you’re not a fan of coconut, try almond milk-both will give you a creamier soup.

Add cornstarch

Do you know the cornstarch trick? If not, let me fill you in. Mix a little cornstarch into cool broth or water, then stir it into the soup pot. It will take a few minutes of simmering to see the soup develop the desired thickness, but it the outcome will be amazing.

Simmer with rice

Simmer your soup with some rice. I use long grain rice, but the instant rice can be used as well. It's that easy.

Soak it with stale bread

Sounds funny, right? A friend of mine gave this idea, and it works. All you have to do is allow the bread to sit in some broth from the soup you are making. Then, when the bread has soaked up the broth, puree in your food processor and add everything back into the soup. Just stir and simmer. This one amazes me every time, and it tastes so good.