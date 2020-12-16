5 hacks to bring out your ultimate braai master

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Everyone loves a good braai and the season for it has kicked off with the holidays being here. Do you also enjoy a good braai? Would you like to impress your friends and family with your BBQ skills? If so, these five tips will come in handy. 1. Coals In order to be able to grill, you are going to need coals. Spreading out the coal over the entire grill is not a good idea. It is better to use different zones.

2. Onion and herbs

Do you want to add a little flavour to the food you’re grilling? Cut a big onion in half then rub the inside of the onion on the grate of the barbecue. This will clean the grill and add flavour to your food. Another way to step up the flavour, is to throw fresh rosemary on the hot coalsr.

3. Lemons

If you have ever tried to grill fish, then you would know how tedious it can be when the fish sticks to the grate of the grill. A good solution is to place a few slice of lemon on the grate then place the fish on top. In that way, the fish will not stick and it gets more flavour.

Ice cube

This might sound strange but an ice cube can help you grill the perfect burgers. If you want to prevent the burgers from ending up dry, place an ice cube on top of the burger while you grill it.

5. Cleaning the grate

It is best to clean the grate once the grill has cooled. In that way, you will prevent food scraps from getting stuck to the grate. A simple way of cleaning the grate is to scrub it with a steel brush or bunched up aluminium foil.