5 healthy things to stock up on during self-isolation

The rapid spread of coronavirus is forcing people into their homes, with the government calling for a complete lockdown. Now that you will be staring down so much time at home, it will be helpful to become familiar with recipes and to just get creative in the kitchen. With that in mind, we have asked a health expert, Maria Ascencao to share the healthy foods she suggests you should stock up, and consume during the lockdown period. Fruits and vegetables. Picture: Supplied Focus on the nutrient content Choose a balanced diet rich in fruit, green leafy vegetables and lean protein to help improve mood; fermented foods help improve gut health; and fatty fish, coconut oil, cold-pressed olive oil, avocado, nuts and seeds rich in omega 3 fats help manage anxiety. Liquids

Drink plenty of liquids. Try adding lemon, honey, ginger, and garlic to water.

Garlic. Picture: Supplied

Foods good for the liver

Eat food good for the liver such as garlic, onions, broccoli, cabbage, kale, and turmeric.

Add vitamins and minerals

Help boost the family’s nutrient intake with vitamins and minerals such as Magnesium Oil, vitamin B12 and Vitamin D.

CBD oil. Picture: Supplied

Natural remedies

Seek credible natural remedies to relieve stress and improve overall health such as CBD Oil, which are said to deliver 740% more bioactive CBD into the bloodstream with a liposomal delivery system and free from all chemicals, synthetics or pesticides.

Studies show that CBD oil is a promising treatment for numerous forms of anxiety, including social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.