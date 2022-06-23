5 online grocery shopping hacks to save you money

Reclaim your weekends and save petrol and money with these tips for online grocery shopping that will have you successfully avoid the supermarket.
Have a meal plan and shopping list
Meal planning is very important. A little bit of effort each week can save you a lot of time and money.
You can read our ultimate guide to meal planning to get started. Having a plan is not just good for when you go to the grocery store.
An exact list of what you need before you shop will help you save money online as well. There are just as many temptations to buy extra items online as there are in-store.
Use cashback sites
Cashback sites partner with online retailers and offer you a percentage back for your purchase. Typically, the amount is anywhere from 2-7%, which might not seem like much, but it really does add up over time.
Check your email
Grocery delivery companies occasionally email out special offers to their users. You might receive promo codes for discounts, and special discounts you can unlock by ordering certain products and offers for free items. So before placing your online grocery order, check your inbox.
Read carefully
When it comes to shopping online, whether for groceries or other products, it pays to read. Remember you are not seeing the products in person so the photos might not be as accurate.
Order in advance of running out
Given how much is changing every day, don't wait to order milk as you finish your last sip. Instead, place your order a few days in advance of running out.