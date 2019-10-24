I keep reading about how important superfoods are to include in our diets, but what are the things that we need to know before consuming these nutrient-rich foods?
If you are unsure what superfoods are, it is food that is good, wholesome and plant-based food like kale, blueberries, and beetroot. It is food packed with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins.
We spoke to an international health and wellness expert, Maria Ascencao about what we need to know about superfoods, and below is what she said.
- Superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. They are usually high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity and decrease inflammation.
- No single superfood can provide all the nutrition, health benefits and energy needed to nourish the body. However, superfoods, incorporated into a healthy diet (which excludes processed foods and those high in sugar) may help balance blood sugar levels, maintain a healthy weight and fight chronic diseases like diabetes and even cancer.
- The nutrients in superfoods may help improve energy and promote a healthy complexion, hair, and nails.
- Some superfoods may help prevent constipation and promote a healthy digestive tract. These can be foods like artichokes, lentils, broccoli or green beans.
- Some superfoods are found in supplement form such as the green tea extract Origine 8 or the blood sugar regulator and food compound berberine, found in Bio-Berberine. A combination of select supplements and a healthy diet and lifestyle supports good health, helps reduce inflammation and helps regulate metabolism.