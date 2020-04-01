5 tips on how to minimise waste during lockdown

With people indoors, one of the positive outcomes about the lockdown is our reduced environmental impact, but we can still do more to minimise waste. As citizens turned to stockpile food items during these times of uncertainty, below are ways we can try to reduce our waste in the household. Brian Küsel from BiobiN South Africa says that at this time, it is vitally important that we manage our volumes of organic and food waste at home. “Our waste collection and processing services will be operating with a reduced number of staff, it is therefore important that we do not over-capacitate these services with increased organic and food waste volumes,” says Küsel. BiobiN. Picture: Supplied BiobiN tips Responsible consumption Now is the time to cook efficiently, limiting food scraps and wastage. Weekly meal planning coordinated shopping can lead to a reduced food waste household output. Time to implement your plan.

Start composting

Food scraps do not need to enter the main municipal waste stream, especially during this time. Get a contained compost unit installed at your home. Keep it well managed by regularly turning it and adding garden cuttings. Finally, use your compost and your extra time at home to get your garden going.

Chef, nutritionist and founder of Eating Made Easy, Amelia Winslow says that eating well is a great way to improve your health, but even healthy foods can create a lot of waste that ends up in our landfills, oceans, and environment.

Make your own frozen fruit treats. Picture: Supplied

Winslow’s tips

Buy foods in bulk instead of in packaging

This greatly reduces the amount of plastic waste that goes into our landfills and protects your family from the toxins that can leach from the plastic into your food. A while ago I bought these cloth bags to use for fresh produce and bulk items like oats, nuts, seeds, grains, dried fruit, and the occasional chocolate or candy treat. I never have to use plastic bags anymore.

Buy cereal and dry goods in bags instead of boxes

When you don’t have access to bulk items or want some more conventional cold packaged goods, look for foods that come in bags instead of boxes. These tend to include a lot less packaging and thus save waste and energy.

Make your frozen fruit

It’s easy to buy fresh produce at the farmer’s market or grocery store (using your cloth bags) and freeze it yourself for smoothies and future cooking projects.