Satisfy mom with some sweet treats this #Mother’sDay

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and here are five stunning sweet treats you can make for your amazing mom to make her feel special and loved. No one deserves a more worthy treatment than the lady who has taken care of you, taught you, fed you and raised you to be a wonderful man or a woman.

Whipped Shortbread Sandwiches recipe.

This heart-shaped treat will make mom feel all the love she deserves.

Dark Chocolate Coconut Mocha Cashew Butter Cups recipe.

These are made with just a handful of ingredients and comes together in a matter of minutes.

Sticky Tahini and Date Oatmeal recipe.

This is something nice, pretty, easy to prepare and as a bonus is good for breakfast on Mother's Day.

Vanilla Cheesecake Tarts recipe.

These cheesecakes are very easy to make. There is no baking involved, no use of gelatine and everything comes together in minutes.

Mini Lemon Granola Tarts recipe.

Simple to make and best eaten straight away.



