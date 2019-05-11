Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and here are five stunning sweet treats you can make for your amazing mom to make her feel special and loved.
No one deserves a more worthy treatment than the lady who has taken care of you, taught you, fed you and raised you to be a wonderful man or a woman.
Whipped Shortbread Sandwiches recipe.
This heart-shaped treat will make mom feel all the love she deserves.
View this post on Instagram
Whipped Shortbread Sandwiches Can you think of a better way to say "I love you" recipe->https://mykitchenwand.com/whipped-shortbread-sandwiches/ #mykitchenwand #kitchenwitch #kitchenmagic #mothersday #mothersdaydessert #mothersdaycookies
A post shared by My Kitchen Wand (@mykitchenwand) on
Dark Chocolate Coconut Mocha Cashew Butter Cups recipe.
These are made with just a handful of ingredients and comes together in a matter of minutes.
View this post on Instagram
Dark chocolate coconut mocha cashew butter cups 🍫🥥☕️🍯😍 . . Please tell me you took my advice & made a batch of that creamy, dreamy chocolate coconut cashew butter I posted yesterday?! 🤞🏻. . If not then you better get on it, ASAP! . . And, if you were smart enough to take my advice please tell me you have a little left to make these delectable little treats?! . . Also, I'm pretty sure this is EXACTLY what your Mama wants for Mother's day + I know it's EXACTLY what I want . ❤️ . . Cool crisp, decadent, rich, deliciously indulgent, dark chocolate cups encasing a luscious & creamy, velvety smooth, espresso infused, chocolate coconut cashew butter center that literally oozes with awesomeness when you bite on in. 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 . . I mean, can you even?! 🤤🤤🤤 . . Made with just a handful of ingredients that I bet you have on hand already & come together in a matter of minutes! Even if you have to start from scratch & make your own coco-mocha butter! 100% #worthit . . I used; . . 🌟 1/3 C choc coconut cashew butter - recipe 3 posts back but linked in my profile . * or store bought cashew butter (I ❤️ @paleopure ) & + 1 Tbsp cacao, 1 tsp vanilla , 1/2 tsp coconut extract . 🌟1/2 tsp @foursigmatic instant espresso . 🌟1 block (1/2 cup) @eatingevolved dark chocolate . . ✳️ Melt . ✳️ Spoon . ✳️ Fill . ✳️ Chill . ✳️ Devour 😋 . . 🌟 Gluten free🌟Dairy free🌟Sugar free🌟Low Carb 🌟Vegan 🌟 Keto 🌟Paleo friendly but, most importantly, they really do taste like an absolute dream! 🙌🏻 . . Seriously, do it! Thank me later 🍫❤️😘 . . . http://betterwithcake.com/healthy/chocolate-coconut-cashew-butter/ . . . #healthy #homemade #natural #treat #fitfam #moderation365 #glutenfree #paleo #primal #keto #treatyoself #mothersday
A post shared by emsswanston (@emsswanston) on
Sticky Tahini and Date Oatmeal recipe.
This is something nice, pretty, easy to prepare and as a bonus is good for breakfast on Mother's Day.
View this post on Instagram
Looking for something nice, pretty, easy to prepare and as a bonus is good for you for breakfast on Mother's Day? I present to you from @oatmeal_stories - Sticky Tahini and Date Oatmeal 😊😊 1/2 cup porridge oats 2 soft medjool dates, chopped 1/2 cup water 3/4 cup milk of choice 1 tbsp hulled tahini pinch of Himalayan salt 1/2 tsp vanilla extract Simply add all the ingredients to a small pan and cook over a gentle heat until your favourite consistency. I like it thick and sticky 😉😋 Enjoy warm! So much yum!! . . . . . . #thesourcespringfield #buyaslittleorasmuchasyouneed #breakfast #mothersdaybreakfast #mothersday #porridge #oats #yum #tahini #breakfastbowl #wholesome #goodforyou #makeyourown #getyouringredientsfromus
A post shared by The Source Springfield (@thesourcespringfield) on
Vanilla Cheesecake Tarts recipe.
These cheesecakes are very easy to make. There is no baking involved, no use of gelatine and everything comes together in minutes.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been working on Mother’s Day recipes and what a perfect timing for the gorgeous limited edition KitKat Ruby @kitkatanz to launch. I used KitKat Ruby bars to decorate my no-bake Vanilla Cheesecakes. Aren’t they just so pretty? Well, they taste equally amazing with an intense berry like flavour and a smooth texture. Ruby chocolate is the fourth type of chocolate, after milk, dark and white, and is made from the all-natural Ruby cocoa bean, with the beautiful pink colour and flavour both occurring naturally. Combined with KitKat wafers, it’s a match made in Heaven. Now this is what I call an unexpected break! Just relax and take in its beauty. Have you tried the limited edition KitKat Ruby yet? They’re available at Woolworths stores nationwide. The recipe for these super easy Cheesecake tarts is on the blog now #KitKatRuby #ad #dessert #cheesecake #sweet #chocolate #yummy #foodporn #pink #mothersday #recipe #instafood #foodstyling #foodphotography
A post shared by Sonali Ghosh (@sugaretal) on
Mini Lemon Granola Tarts recipe.
Simple to make and best eaten straight away.
View this post on Instagram
Mini Lemon Granola Tarts filled with @purecocobella coconut yogurt and topped with fruits😋 simple to make and with Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday I reckon these would put a smile on any mommas face💕 Lots of love and Happy Friday to you all xx . . Recipe-makes 4 You will need mini loose bottom tart tins Dry: 1 Cup Gf rolled oats 1/4 C desiccated coconut 1 1/2 Tbls hemp seeds 25g pecans- chopped very finely 1/8 Tsp cinnamon powder . Wet: 30ml coconut oil- melted 30ml pure maple syrup 1 1/2 Tbls Apple sauce . Heat oven 170 C . Combine dry ingredients In a separate bowl combine wet ingredients Pour wet over dry and thoroughly combine. Allow to sit for 5 mins . Place 2-3 heaped Tbls of granola mix into tart case, flatten base and all around the sides with your fingers. make sure it’s tightly packed. Place into oven and bake for aprox 8 mins, rotate so they evenly brown and then cook for a further 7 mins or until browned. Take out and allow to cool completely. . Filling: 1 Heaped Cup @purecocobella coconut yogurt Zest of 1/2 lemon Drizzle of pure maple syrup Place all ingredients into a bowl and mix. . When you are ready to serve them, place filling into granola tarts and top with fresh fruits. Best eaten straight away. . . #cocobellamoment #purecocobella #mothersday #veganrecipes #dairyfree #desserts #granola #breakfast #brekkie #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #lovefood #sweettooth #nourish #healthyrecipes #veganbreakfast #buzzfeast #plantbaseddiet #onmytable #cleaneats #kaylaitsines #eatwellbewell #glutenfree #eatrealfood #gloobyfood #foodandwine #f52grams #goopmake #huffposttaste #forksoverknives
A post shared by Chloe Munro (@the_smallseed_) on