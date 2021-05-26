5 vegan food trends to watch out for in 2021
THhe vegan and vegetarian diets have grown over the years, as more people started opting for a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits.
Speaking about the meat-free industry, health expert Vanessa Ascencao said a vegan diet is considered more than a diet but rather a way of life that excludes any form of animal exploitation or cruelty for food, clothing, or anything else.
Ascencao said new research shows that a predominantly plant-based diet may cut death from heart disease by a third – and help combat climate change.
She added that a largely plant-based diet, rich in nutrition, is not only good for heart health but may also counter obesity – one of South Africa’s biggest health threats.
If you have been thinking about going vegan but have yet to commit, now is your time to shine – because 2021 is about to get lit up with exciting vegan developments.
We spoke to the founder of African Vegan on a Budget and pioneering vegan chef, Nicola Kagoro, about the five vegan food trends to watch out for this year, and below is what she said.
- Non-vegan brands are creating vegan products. You can see this by more traditional meat brands creating vegan products. They are also working with vegan brands and chefs to promote their products.
- There is more use of indigenous and traditional ingredients. There is a growing interest in trying to find more sources of nutritional benefits in the vegan meal plan. People are also growing more traditional vegetables and fruits.
- There are more vegan food options on menus. Fast-food chains like Burger King, McDonald's, and more are creating menu options for plant-based individuals.
- Social media such as TikTok is presenting more opportunities to market vegan brands.
- Small food entrepreneurs booming more in monetary ways.