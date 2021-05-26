5 vegan food trends to watch out for in 2021

THhe vegan and vegetarian diets have grown over the years, as more people started opting for a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits.

Speaking about the meat-free industry, health expert Vanessa Ascencao said a vegan diet is considered more than a diet but rather a way of life that excludes any form of animal exploitation or cruelty for food, clothing, or anything else.

Ascencao said new research shows that a predominantly plant-based diet may cut death from heart disease by a third – and help combat climate change.

She added that a largely plant-based diet, rich in nutrition, is not only good for heart health but may also counter obesity – one of South Africa’s biggest health threats.

If you have been thinking about going vegan but have yet to commit, now is your time to shine – because 2021 is about to get lit up with exciting vegan developments.

We spoke to the founder of African Vegan on a Budget and pioneering vegan chef, Nicola Kagoro, about the five vegan food trends to watch out for this year, and below is what she said.