6 clever ways to eat healthy on a tight budget

With a few simple twists to your regular shopping habits, you can eat healthily on a budget. It seems that the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown has not only increased our waistlines but decreased our bottom lines too. Recent data published by TransUnion showed that nearly 64 percent of surveyed consumers reported that household budget changes during the pandemic involved cutting back on discretionary spending. Owner and founder of the Harvest Table, Catherine Clark, says that this is no surprise if we take into account the number of people being put in a short time, or worse, have lost their jobs and that this pandemic has all of us re-looking our budgets. She adds that trying to juggle a reduced household budget, while still eating well and maintaining a healthy immune system is going to be essential for the foreseeable future. “It’s crucial to know how to shop for healthy foods that are not only inexpensive but will still see you back in tip-top shape and ready to take on the world soon,” says Clark.

Clark offers the following tips for eating healthy on a shoestring budget.

Buy in bulk

One of the first rules in saving on your grocery bill is to buy in bulk. There are amazing deals out there especially on meat, fresh vegetables, and non-perishable goods. If you are worried about food going to waste, share the cost and products with friends or family so that you all benefit from the reduced price.

Grow your own

Seeds are inexpensive, and with some time and effort, you will be able to grow your own herbs, sprouts, tomatoes, onions, etc. You’ll not only save money but have better tasting veggies that are packed with vitamins.

Consider frozen

Frozen fruit and veg comes pre-chopped, ready to use, is often cheaper than fresh, and is just as good for you! Try to avoid those with added salt, sugar or fat.

Buy house brands

Most supermarkets offer good quality ’no-name’ brands that are cheaper, so don’t pay extra for pretty packaging, as there is seldom much difference between the budget and luxury range.

Stop buying junk food

You’ll be shocked to see how much you’ll save by not buying fizzy drinks, biscuits, crisps, pre-packaged meals, and processed foods. Cost aside, they offer very little nutrition and are packed with unhealthy ingredients.

Invest in a single supplement

Ditch the bottles of vitamins and invest in one supplement that does the same job as all of them. There are various multi-vitamins on the market in addition to products such as collagen powder that increase your immunity without breaking the bank.



