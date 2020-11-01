6 immune-boosting foods that can be found in your pantry

We go through uncertain temperatures and unpredictable weather conditions all the time. If it takes time for our palate and wardrobe to adjust to these changes, so does our immunity. Immunity is one of the body's most important processes that help keep the disease under control, especially during the days when seasons are changing. In order for us to keep commonly occurring diseases such as cold and flu away, it is important for us to eat foods that keep our immunity up. The best thing about these immunity-boosting foods is that they are easily accessible within the premises of your kitchen.

Here are six immune-boosting foods you can easily find in your home.

1. Black pepper

Black pepper helps in boosting immunity naturally.

This spice is rich in Vitamin C which makes it antibacterial and also keeps toxins in control.

2. Garlic

Apart from garlic being good to keep cold and cough away, it also acts as an immunity supplement.

This flavourful food has compounds that help your immune system to fight germs.

3. Ginger

Ginger soothes your throat and relieves chest congestion.

It also gives your body the much-needed push that is needed for immunity all thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Lemon

Citrus can do wonders when it comes to keeping cold away. It’s also essentially antifungal and antiseptic.

The high naturally occurring Vitamin C content in lemon makes it a must-have especially if you want to keep your immunity levels high.

5. Turmeric

Tumeric is known to have antifungal and antibacterial properties and it helps in building your body's natural defence against disease-causing bacteria and viruses.

6. Honey

Honey contains hydrogen peroxide and pollen, which makes it antiseptic and relieves seasonal allergies.