6 ways to extend the life of your fresh veggies during lockdown

Below, seasoned cook and owner of Gia's Kitchen, Gia Benatar, has put together some thoughts about how to work with vegetables so they remain fresh and tasty. If you are stocking up for self-isolation or lockdown for covid-19, you need to understand how to make fresh food last longer. Picture: Supplied Separate your vegetables Ensure your vegetables stay fresh by storing them properly and keeping them separate. For example, putting carrots, broccoli and lettuce in dry separate bags keeps them fresh for a longer period. If you are stocking up for self-isolation or lockdown for covid-19, you need to understand how to make fresh food last longer. Picture: Supplied Freeze your vegetables If you overestimated the number of vegetables you need for a particular dish, don't be tempted by getting rid of the leftovers. Instead, chop those ripened veggies up and freeze them for use on a future occasion. You can freeze items such as green beans, broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers, onions, mushrooms, strawberries, and bananas. Just make sure you blanch them in hot water before you freeze them. Blanching neutralizes bacteria present in foods, delaying spoilage.

Pack your refrigerator correctly

When packing your fridge, make sure you separate the meats and vegetables to avoid contamination. Store your vegetables on their own in the crisper drawer so they could last longer.

Chopped salad greens can also be stored in the fridge - just make sure you put them in a glass bowl lined with paper towels and wrapped in plastic. This way, they’ll keep crisp for a couple more days.

Remove the vegetable tops

With root vegetables like turnips, carrots, and radishes. To keep them fresh you have to pull their tops off as soon as you can to prevent them from drying out. These green tops can also be stored separately and used in salads or as a part of a stir-fry dish.

Remove the moisture from your veggies

When rinsing off your vegetables, make sure to pat them dry before storing them. One way you could do this is by wrapping them in a lint-free kitchen towel or with a regular paper towel that would absorb any remaining moisture.

Store your vegetables in a cool dry place

Don’t place your veggies near the oven, stove or by the window sill. The best place to keep them is on the kitchen counter where they won’t receive direct sunlight. Vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, and garlic are best kept in shady areas.



