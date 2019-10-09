7 celebrity wedding cakes that were totally over the top









Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's wedding cake. Picture: Instagram From 18-foot masterpieces of ivory and gold to carrot cake sponge iced with rough rustic strokes, these extravagant cakes stole the show at these celebrity weddings. Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung Picture: Instagram With practically all of Mzansi’s hottest celebrities on the guest list including Bonang Matheba, and Cassper Nyovest, it was certainly surprising that the cake stole the show at the wedding of television presenter, Somizi and chief executive of Glam Troupe, Mohale. The reception took place on the weekend of September 28 at Mohale’s family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg. The traditional wedding was sumptuous in all aspects from fashion to decor and food. Evident by the two chandelier cakes suspended from the ceiling and a single multi-layered cake placed in between, the party must have been over-the-top lavish. Covered in what looked like delicate sugar petals and white floral foliage, the couple’s initials “S” and “M” featured on the towering centre cake which was all-white but for the subtle gold flecks that wrapped around two of the cake layers.

Working perfectly as an added decoration and centrepiece, the two hanging chandelier cakes alternate between layers of hanging crystals and wedding cake - at first glance, they almost appear to be defying the laws of gravity.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Picture: Instagram

When Hollywood stars, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married way back in September 2012, not too much was divulged about their special day.

During the planning phase, the couple called on the editors at Martha Stewart Weddings to help them pull off the wedding of their dreams. And while they remain protective of images of them on their special day, they allowed the publication to share pictures of the elements they created together. The exclusive feature was published a few years after the occasion and highlighted every stunning detail.

The details of their wedding cake stand out the most. Lively and Reynolds picked out a classy vanilla-and-sour cream wedding cake with peach-apricot preserves and Earl Grey-milk chocolate buttercream made by Maggie Austin Cake in Alexandria, Virginia. Ultimately, the unique flavour pairings sound utterly delicious and without being too outrageous, this cake would certainly steal the limelight based on taste alone.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

Picture: Instagram

Model and actress, Nazanin Mandi wed her beau of over 10 years, R&B singer and songwriter, Miguel in November last year.

Celebrating their nuptials at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California, a Spanish style-estate which they hired out for the weekend, they decided on an intimate affair that somehow managed to dodge the paparazzi and media.

For the ceremony, Naz wore a form fitting gown with lace and a long train. However, she changed into something a little less comfortable for the reception, a custom Carly Cushnie gown which she wore for one of the most important traditions - the cake cutting. The pair selected a coconut confection from Cake Goodness. Although simple, it had modern elements too and looked spectacular iced in white with an unfinished, home-industry style technique that created a textured look that paired well with the elegance of the gold leaf details.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Picture: GOOP

Intimate and rustic, a guest list of celebrities arrived to attend Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s Amagansett wedding in Long Island, New York in 2018. Celebrations began the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined outdoors. As for the big day, blue skies, a five star chef dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a floaty lace wedding dress combined for a very stylish, yet very bohemian affair.

Paltrow’s and Falchuk made sure their individual tastes shone through in every element of the wedding, from the wardrobe to the decor right down to the food. However, there was one key element they just could not decide on.

For the cake, the pair opted for individual desserts made by a Brooklyn based cake studio called Nine Cakes. Frosted in white, in a naked fashion that revealed the golden crumb beneath the thin layer of icing, each miniature tower was placed in the centre of an ornate white plate. As for the flavour, Paltrow and Falchuk decided to serve a “compromise” of 45 individual carrot cakes - the bride’s choice - and 45 chocolate and vanilla cakes - the groom’s choice.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

\

Picture: Twitter

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. With the royal family in attendance, as well as a host of A-listers and socialites, there was certainly a lot of celebrity sparkle to look out for.

All 600 guests who attended the wedding ceremony were invited to the afternoon reception, hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle. From the pictures, it’s certain that the three cakes placed on gold stands and adorned with peonies and green foliage must have stolen away some of the limelight from the smitten couple.

Designed by Claire Ptak, the cake was inspired by the bright flavours of Spring and featured elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham, as well as a light lemon sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple and a creamy Amalfi lemon curd finished off with a Swiss meringue buttercream.

As previously reported, in a tweet by Kensington Palace, the cake contained 200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20kg of butter, 20kg of flour, 20kg of sugar, and 10 bottles of elderflower cordial.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Picture: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s married on December 1 last year in an exclusive, yet lavish, celebration of Bollywood glitz meets Hollywood glamour.

After the Christian ceremony, a three-minute fireworks display went off in the background, as the newlyweds cut their 18-foot, seven-layer wedding cake with what looked to be a sword. Jonas is said to have flown in his most trusted chefs to prepare the enchanting dessert iced in beautiful ivory and gold fondant for the reception.

Commenting on the size of the cake, fans took to Twitter to joke with one saying, “I wonder if I can rent out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding cake on AirBnB. JK! As if I could afford a night's stay in that house.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Picture: Instagram

Since it’s common knowledge that this Colombian beauty has a super sweet tooth, it's no surprise that her wedding cake was layer-upon-layer of pure decadence.

The “Queen of Cakes” and celebrity cake baker, Sylvia Weinstock, designed the confection to blend in with the razzle-dazzle of the reception. The cake was a five-layer masterpiece with an intricate quilted pattern, white and ivory flowers spiralling around every tier completed with a giant floral arrangement at the very top.