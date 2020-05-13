8 of the healthiest oils to cook with

Confused about which oils are heart-healthy and which aren’t? It’s no shock. These days, the abundance of oil options at the supermarket shelves can be confusing. Different oils have different characteristics and specific purposes when it comes to cooking. Some oils are best for frying, whereas some are ideal as a garnish or for simply drizzling on top of a salad or dish. We spoke to a health expert, Maria Ascencao about the best oils to use for cooking. Ascencao said cooking oils have different qualities that make them better for different uses. That some are best for baking, frying, roasting and some for drizzling as salad dressings as mentioned above. She said that it is best to choose oils with less saturated fat and more healthy fats for cooking and preparing food.

“Choose oils with less than four grams of saturated fat and with no hydrogenated oils or trans fats. All oils start to degrade once it reaches its smoke point, so, if you accidentally let your oil burn, change it. Do not reuse or reheat any cooking oil and if the oil smells bad, avoid using it,” said Ascencao.

Below are Ascencao’s picks on some of the healthy oils.

Flaxseed oil. Picture: Maren Winter

Canola Oil

Canola oil is made up of mostly unsaturated fats. This oil is a good choice for cooking, baking, frying, roasting, sautéing, and searing.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This type of oil is high in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. It is one of the healthiest oils available and is great for sautéing and drizzling over salads.

Oilve oil. Picture: Supplied

Olive Oil

This is another healthy option. It is good for high heat cooking.

Avocado Oil

Avocado oil contains vitamin E which works as an antioxidant to protect cells from damage and is good for frying and cooking.

Peanut oil. Picture: Supplied

Peanut Oil

Peanut oil contains mostly monounsaturated fats and is one of the best choices for all cooking.

Sesame Oil

Sesame seed is good for sautéing

Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseed is good for salad dressings and drizzling over salads.

Coconut Oil

This type of oil is high in antioxidants making it well-suited for high-heat cooking and baking.

