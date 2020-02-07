Storing leftover food the right way should be a habit as it ensures freshness and taste, plus keeping bacteria at bay.

According to a dietitian Anne Cain, this is how you can properly store leftovers and other previously-cooked foods.

Refrigerate foods quickly because cold temperatures keep most harmful bacteria from growing and multiplying. Refrigerate or freeze perishables, prepared food, and leftovers within two hours. Foods left out longer should be discarded.

Divide large amounts of leftovers into small, shallow containers for quick cooling in the refrigerator.

With poultry and other stuffed meats, remove the stuffing and refrigerate it in a separate container.

Place hot foods directly into the refrigerator or freezer, but don't overload the container. Cool air needs to circulate to keep food safe.

