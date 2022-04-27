A look at the environmental impact of food waste and easy ways to reduce it in the kitchen

Did you know food waste is closely linked to globalisation? Food waste is the major contributor to greenhouse gas in turn to climate change. Many of us don’t realise how much food we waste at some point in time. For instance, think about the days when we cook more than what we could eat or the milk that is left too long inside the refrigerator.

When we waste food, we also waste all the energy and water it takes to grow, harvest, transport, and package it. And if food goes to the landfill and rots, it produces methane - a greenhouse gas even more potent than carbon dioxide.

What causes food waste? Food waste occurs when edible food is intentionally discarded by consumers after the food spoils or goes past the expiration date. At times, food waste can also happen due to oversupply in markets. On top of that, retailers tend to reject a lot of food because it does not conform to their quality and aesthetic standards.

