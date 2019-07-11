The first South African producer of Methode Cap Classique, the Simonsig Wine Estate has unveiled its new pink bubbly, the Kaapse Vonkel Satin Nectar Rosé. PICTURE: Buhle Mbonambi

The first South African producer of Methode Cap Classique, the Simonsig Wine Estate has unveiled its new pink bubbly, the Kaapse Vonkel Satin Nectar Rosé. This cuvée is a composition of 72% Pinot Noir, 27% Pinotage, and 1% Pinot Meunier that is bottle fermented in the traditional French method and spends at least 12 months on lees to develop gorgeous creamy complexity.

Supplied

Head of production at Simonsig Estate, Johan Malan said the extended lees contact adds to the finesse of the wine, delivered by a delicate string of fine bubbles.

“The colour of the Satin Nectar Rosé is equally classy, more copper than bright pink, with a palate perfectly balanced by fresh acidity and fruity flair. This is a very attractive MCC, both visually and on the palate,” said Malan.

Journalist Clinton Moodley, who has tasted the bubbly, said he enjoyed the fruity fragrance and the delightful taste on his palette. He said it was one of his favourite rosé wines, and that you could pair it with Turkish Delight to give it the perfect flavour combination.