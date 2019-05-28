Spiced ostrich burger. Picture by Bongiwe Mchunu

It's not that difficult to make your own burger patty, and you should definitely try it on #NationalBurgerDay



This burger patty is the perfect South African classic and has ostrich mince as the main ingredient.





Preferably you would want to prepare these burgers on the braai, but if you can't wait to fire up the coals you can make these burgers on the stove top





Makes 4

500 g ostrich mince

1 red onion, finely chopped

10 ml chopped garlic

5 ml ground coriander

5 ml ground cumin

45 ml sweet chilli sauce

250 ml fresh white breadcrumbs

1 egg

80 ml chopped coriander

salt and pepper

olive oil for cooking

4 panini buns

sliced cucumber

sliced tomatoes

onion rings

Method

Combine mince, onion, garlic, spices, sweet chilli, breadcrumbs, egg and coriander and mix well. Season well. Shape into patties. Brush with olive oil and cook on a braai until done to your liking. Serve on a panini bun with slices of cucumber and tomato. Serve with fried onion rings.



