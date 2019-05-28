It's not that difficult to make your own burger patty, and you should definitely try it on #NationalBurgerDay
This burger patty is the perfect South African classic and has ostrich mince as the main ingredient.
Preferably you would want to prepare these burgers on the braai, but if you can't wait to fire up the coals you can make these burgers on the stove top
Makes 4
- 500 g ostrich mince
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 10 ml chopped garlic
- 5 ml ground coriander
- 5 ml ground cumin
- 45 ml sweet chilli sauce
- 250 ml fresh white breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 80 ml chopped coriander
- salt and pepper
- olive oil for cooking
- 4 panini buns
- sliced cucumber
- sliced tomatoes
- onion rings
Method
- Combine mince, onion, garlic, spices, sweet chilli, breadcrumbs, egg and coriander and mix well.
- Season well.
- Shape into patties. Brush with olive oil and cook on a braai until done to your liking.
- Serve on a panini bun with slices of cucumber and tomato. Serve with fried onion rings.