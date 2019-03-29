Kamisha Naidoo and partner Pashi Reddy Picture by Buhle Mbonambi

Last month, Pashi Reddy and fiancé Kamisha Naidoo took to social media to announce the launch of their new spice range, Lady Tiffin Spice Emporium Premium Spices. Lady Tiffin has five variants and each is unique in flavour and character.

Reddy says the Lady Tiffin brand draws inspiration from popular Indian Tiffin boxes which are used to pack lunches.

This week, The Big Easy at Hilton Durban hosted an evening of fine dining where the couple prepared a four-course meal using their spices. Diners were treated to meals created by Kim and Pashi, with direction from Chef Noel Kanyemba.

Slay Cheese. Picture by Buhle Mbonambi.

Slay Cheese

Grilled Korma rubbed paneer, Lady Tiffin butter masala, tamarind reduction, spring onion, Green raita and puri.

Goan Sunset. Picture by Buhle Mbonambi

Goan Sunset

Goan fried soft shell crab, coconut and tamarind curry, pickled veg, saffron rice.

Grasslands. Picture by Buhle Mbonambi

Grasslands

Tandaroo and cashew crusted lamb loin, spiced cauliflower puree, roasted cauliflower, charred pearl onion, sliced dark chocolate infused jus.

Celebration of corn. Picture by Buhle Mbonambi

Celebration of corn

Cumin spiced mealie cake, sweet corn ice cream, popcorn, meringue, white chocolate soil, salted caramel sauce.

Their spice range include Durban Curry Spice Pot which is an intensely flavoured Durban style curry blend which focuses on heat as well as flavour, Korma Spice Pot which is perfect for creating beautiful North Indian style dishes, Tandoori Spice Pot which contains a premium blend of over ten fragrant and flavorful spices, Goan Curry Spice Pot which is a spicy, fragrant and unique blend of premium spices that transports the palate to distant shores and Butter Masala Spice which contains a beautiful blend of more than ten premium spices.

For more information visit their website www.ladytiffin.com.