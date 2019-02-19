Australia’s MasterChef, Ben Ungermann is coming to South Africa. Picture by Kalveer Biradar.

MasterChef Australia 2017 runner-up, Ben Ungermann will be making his countrywide tour conducting masterclasses in Cape Town, Durban Johannesburg, Pretoria and Port Elizabeth next month. Ungerman is set to present three classes: The whole chicken masterclass (how to take apart and use every part of the chicken); the fish masterclass (how to fillet and cook fish perfectly every time) and the dessert masterclass (some of his famous desserts including ice cream).

“South Africa is such a beautiful country. I was lucky enough to go to Madikwe to experience a game safari. It blew my mind. I wasn’t able to eat at a lot of South African restaurants but I did go to Restaurant Mosaic to meet Chef Chantel Dartnall and the meal I had exceeded all expectations – one of the best I have ever eaten. I am delighted that I will now get to visit Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth. I can’t wait to try out more fantastic culinary establishments. I also can’t wait to meet my fans and present a new series of masterclasses”, said Ungerman.

The two-hour masterclasses will take place at Capsicum Culinary Studio campuses in:

Pretoria - March 11th

Johannesburg - March 12th and 13th

Port Elizabeth - March 15th

Cape Town - March 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st

Durban - March 25th, 26th and 27th

The cost per masterclass is R950 and that includes an apron to take home as well as time afterwards for talks and photos with Ungermann.

Capsicum Managing Director, Renee Hill said they are thrilled to welcome back Ungermann this year.

“We were sold out in Pretoria last year and have had numerous requests to bring him back on a nationwide culinary tour. We are delighted that Ben will be giving masterclasses at our schools”, she said.

For more details visit https://www.capsicumcooking.com/ben_masterclass.