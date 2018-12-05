Autograph gin launches in Durban. Picture by Pagiel Chetty

An exquisite African dry gin, Autograph, which holds a prestigious award for excellence has officially landed in Durban. The gin was officially launched last week at Southern Sun Elangeni hotel’s Panorama Bar.

Speaking to co-owner, Anthony Norton he said with Autograph gin they wanted to do something that was unique as far as gin is concerned.

“We wanted to create an African dry gin that sort of resembles the London Dry gin but with particular qualities. Our botanicals are very different to what else is out there. We don’t use any colourants or preservatives on our gin, it is all natural and all organic. Most of our botanicals are grown at the distillery itself. The only thing that we import is the juniper because at that is not really grown domestically in South Africa, but everything else we basically grow and source locally,” he said.

Norton said looking ahead, the Autograph brand will continue to grow innovatively, bringing spirit lovers fantastic products to the market.

“We are currently working on a number of new recipes to launch in the new year. We want to stay true to our ethos, producing gin recipes based on only natural botanicals and underlying base spirits. We are looking forward to introducing some exciting new recipes that will enhance the taste and sensory experience of all those who enjoy drinking gin,” he said.

Creator and master distiller of Autograph gin, Matt Beech. Picture by Sibusiso Ndlovu

Creator and master distiller, Matt Beech said Autograph bears an Africa Dry Gin foundation, the terroir of the Gin being Stellenbosch generally and Jonkershoek specifically.

“We wrote a London Dry recipe based on an African garden. And that garden is right outside the distillery’s doors. Almost all the botanicals are grown onsite at Autograph Gin’s home at Bosman’s Crossing, Stellenbosch. The result is a superb spirit that can best served simply over ice, or paired with interesting ingredients that enhance its profile”

“More than that, we have crafted the product with meticulous care and detail. It’s a brand that master craftsmen would be proud to attach their signature to. The striking packaging, in, copper and white continues the theme and the distinct design on the label reveals the brands rich history of gin through the illustrative narrative,” he said.

Autograph gin scooped the prestigious Top Scoring Craft Gin of 2018 award (Distillique Craft Gin Trophy) at the Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards - the largest competition of its kind on the African continent.

New summer bevvie loading. hello @AutographGin I think we are going to he gooood friends... pic.twitter.com/Bj68oFCHZN — Heather Hook (@HeatherLHook) December 3, 2018

Autograph gin is currently available at select retailers. And priced at R550.



