Bathong Woolies! Please say your rotisserie chicken-flavoured Chuckles is an April Fools joke

For those of you who haven’t yet gotten the memo, today is April Fool's Day.
It’s the one day when brands try to sneak a little something in there that sounds either too good to be true or borders on the unbelievable.
Yes, it’s confusing. Ingesting your daily dose of news can come with a confusing mix of fake or misinformation.
So, when Woolies shared their latest flavour combination to their Chuckles range, it got us thinking really hard.
Taking to social media, the clothing and supermarket brand said they would be introducing their ’Rotisserie Chicken-flavoured Chuckles.’
It’s a wrap! From discontinued Simba crisps to Burger King workers going viral - these were our top reads of 2021
We’re all chuckled out! TikTokers are having a giggle at Woolies dropping their famous chocolate balls into almost all their products
First it was ice cream, now it’s cake: Woolies, please stop leading us into temptation
Woolies just introduced new Chuckles flavour ice cream and we’re not happy
Woolies has been on a recent drive to include their Chuckles brand of chocolate to just about anything, including ice cream and cake.
The latest introduction doesn’t sound that far-fetched.
“We’re excited to announce our newest Chuckles creation – Rotisserie Chicken-flavoured Chuckles!,” wrote the brand on Twitter.
“Think malt balls infused with delectable rotisserie chicken flavour, enrobed in rich, creamy milk chocolate. Slightly savoury, complemented by deliciously sweet… It’s a winner!”
They even included a picture of the new packaging.
We’re excited to announce our newest Chuckles creation – Rotisserie Chicken-flavoured Chuckles!— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) April 1, 2022
Think malt balls infused with delectable rotisserie chicken flavour, enrobed in rich, creamy milk chocolate. Slightly savoury, complemented by deliciously sweet… It’s a winner! pic.twitter.com/kW9dmtfHGL
But sharing the news on April 1? Yoh, something must be fishy.
Many appeared to get the joke, while others were disgusted at the new “flavour”.
However, Woolies punted the new addition in most mentions, saying, “They’re quite delicious.”
One tweep even suggested Hilda from SABC soapie ’7de Laan’ had something to do with the announcement, saying: “If Hilda should ever join your team, this is the things she’d come up with Happy April Fools Woolies!!!”
We’re thinking a follow-up announcement will be made by the end of the day.
In the meantime, check out the following reactions on social media:
This better not be April Fool's Day because I demand to have that flavour. And while you're at it, please do a colab with Chicken Licken. https://t.co/wMLbDFyWeO— Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) April 1, 2022
Ha thanks Woolies but we all know it’s April Fools today so stop with the jokes unless you guys converted into full Americans with weird combo flavours 😳👀 https://t.co/2VsHrx3igE— Masu’d Dasoo (@MasudDasoo) April 1, 2022
I thought this was a @WOOLWORST_SA tweet for a second— Ashor Sarupen MP (@AshorSarupen) April 1, 2022