Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is releasing Christmas themed ice cream.
The 47-year-old actor and former wrestler has teamed up with American ice cream shop Salt & Straw - which is known for its inventive flavours - to release the ‘Dwanta Claus’ Holiday Ice Cream Pack, which features five flavours, including two the star helped develop himself.
In a statement, Dwayne said: “Salt & Straw is already part of my cheat meals and I’m excited to team with them to and create this limited edition Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack.”