Cape Town Burns Supper Club celebrates 25 years.

The Cape Town Burns Supper Club will turn a quarter of a century old on 9 February 2019 and will celebrate this milestone with a spectacular Burns Night gala dinner and, for the first time, a ceilidh (Scottish traditional dancing), at the Kelvin Grove Club. The biggest Burns Night celebration in Africa, the annual event toasts the life and works of Scotland’s National Bard, Robbie Burns (1759-1796).

More than 222 years later, Burns continues to be acknowledged and respected as an international literature icon who stood for equality and social justice. He was also renowned for his sharp wit and of course, the ability to enjoy copious amounts of the ‘water of life’, which many a guest will no doubt attempt to match, as there will be toasts aplenty this year – including one to the Haggis.

This is Scottish hospitality on a grand scale and a great opportunity to don the tartan and for the ladies, to dress up in their finest evening wear. There is always much fun to be had at a Burns Night and the 25th Burns Night Supper event will be no different.

Fair warning for those attending for the first time – the innuendo loaded roasting given in the toast to the lassies and the corresponding rejoinder have been known to provoke some strong laughter as well as a serious discussion or two.

British High Commissioner, Nigel Casey, will once again address the lassies, while the organisers will shortly announce who the lucky lady is who will have the pleasure of replying. MC for the night, Guy McDonald will be on hand to referee.

To get proceedings off to a great start and get the toes tapping will be the Drums & Pipes of the Cape Town Highlanders Pipe Band, who will as usual, pipe the guests into the Ballroom, having paraded around the grounds first.

The pipes set the scene for the Ceol Mor Ceilidh band who will lead the revellers in the dance later in the evening, with guests encouraged to join in the ceilidhs and storytelling.

Typically, in Cape Town, there is an African twist… Event Director, Scots-born Claire Alexander, says: “Cape Town Burns Night is a unique celebration of Robert Burns, the spirit of Scottish culture and the ever-strong fundamental links between Scotland and South Africa.

Burns died at the age of 37. In that short time, he racked up an impressive collection of works, many of which continue to inspire and some, immortalised, especially ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and the poem “Timrous Wee Beastie”.

Burns was a larger than life character and, in many respects, the socio-political commentator of his time, reporting on the issues of the day, and, standing up for women’s rights long before the Suffragette movement.

His humanitarian resolve is carried on through the Cape Town Burns Supper Club’s charitable endeavours. An auction will be held on the night, to raise much needed funds for several selected organisations.

Event details:

Saturday 9 February 2019

Cost: R660 per person (3-course meal, complementary whisky, dancing and entertainment)

Dress Code: Formal Tartan, eveningwear.

Time : 18h00 - 23h30

Venue: Kelvin Grove Club

To ‘tak a cup o kindness yet’ or for more info, please contact: Claire Alexander [email protected] or 0768353509

www.burnsnight.co.za