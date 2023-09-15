Cape Town’s Top 10 Cocktail Bars

Article by Cole Francis & Grandt Mason | Reviews by Caleb Van Oudtshoorn, Cole Francis & Grandt Mason The Cape Town bar scene has something for everyone where cocktail sessions can effortlessly unfold with wild abandon or sophisticated elegance depending on a patron’s mood. The local mixology scene reflects the vibrant tapestry of Cape Town's cosmopolitan allure- ever-changing, highly diverse and truly, world-class.

We present our official 2023 Top 10 Cocktail Bar Selection, meticulously curated to showcase cocktail establishments rated on every aspect of their offering ranging from their brand philosophy to the mastery of their mixology team. 1. TALKING TO STRANGERS Nestled in the heart of Cape Town, where the city's vibrant culinary scene meets its lively nightlife, is a new hidden gem that redefines the boundaries of cocktail crafting, curating an experience akin to indulging in a moving piece of contemporary art. At the helm of this establishment is a maestro of flavors and creativity, Nicholas Kause who ensures that the service standard is without fault and that each drink is meticulously concocted, blending rare spirits, locally sourced ingredients and innovative techniques to create cocktails that are highly-memorable. His partner in crime, Alessandro Galassi has a background in fashion design and videography, they infuse their dynamic artistic vision into every aspect of the bar's essence, from the presentation of the cocktails to the visual storytelling of the experience.

The bar’s exterior feels like a naughty, little hideaway not locatable via Google maps and difficult to identify due to its covert signage but upon entering, the warm and homely ambiance is like an old friend's embrace. Despite its small size, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to make Talking to Strangers a standout establishment, from the handcrafted glassware that feels like an extension of the libations to the perfectly dimmed lighting and striking art. As the sun sets and the old-school playlist, curated by Alessandro (who also moonlights as the resident DJ) begins, the seemingly disparate elements of this bar seamlessly merge, adding an unexpected energy that uplifts and enhances the overall atmosphere. This exquisite new bar isn't just a place to enjoy world-class cocktails; it's a light-hearted sensorial voyage guided by the hands of true artisans and visionaries who are looking to delight rather than impress. On offer are some of Cape Town’s most wonderous cocktails such as the ‘Saigon Sleepover’, a memorable and elegant little number comprised of Sesame Vodka, Tonka Bean and Toasted Basmati Soda adorned with a Basmati crisp or, for the less adventurous, our personal favourite ‘The Ritz’, where Nicholas’ artisanal Banana Butter Rum is topped with coconut Vermouth.

Talking to Stranger stands as the ultimate ‘bar for bartenders’ and its mastery comes in its ability to combine and perfectly execute upon the art of very serious and philosophy-drenched mixology with unadulterated fun. AMBIENCE: 5/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 5/5

LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 5/5 MEMORABILITY: 5/5 BRAND & MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 4.5/5

COCKTAILS: 9.6/10 OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: The Ritz 2. STRANGE LOVE | HOPE DISTILLERY Hope Distillery's expertise in the art of spirits shines through in every sip offered at the Strangelove Cocktail Bar. The master mixologist, Decks is a true master of his craft, skillfully combining classic Italian and contemporary South African flavors and ingredients to concoct drinks that are nothing short of captivating. This seamless fusion is perhaps most evident in their signature creations, where the past and the present, the familiar and the unexpected, effortlessly intertwine.

Decks is on a mission to elevate South Africa’s martini appreciation and as such, Strange Love has unveiled an awe-inspiring, dedicated menu that's a symphony of elegance and taste, featuring an astonishing lineup of 11 mind-blowingly intricate martinis that are destined to redefine your libation experience! Value for money is something that needs to be noted as a distinct attribute of Strange Love where patrons are able to get a three-course cocktail menu featuring An Apéritif, A Main & A Digestif paired with small food accompaniments for under R250,00. Beyond the exquisite bar offering, the Strangelove Cocktail Bar offers an ambiance that complements the drinks in every way. The décor exudes an aura of old Italian sophistication, with subtle playful accents and moody lighting. Whether one seeks an intimate evening or a lively gathering, the bar caters to all, making it an ideal destination for both casual outings and special occasions. The Strangelove Cocktail Bar isn't just a place to enjoy drinks; it's a haven for those who seek an immersive journey into the world of inventive mixology.

AMBIENCE: 3/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 5/5 LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 5/5

MEMORABILITY: 4/5 MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 5/5 COCKTAILS: 9/10

OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: The Red Snapper 2. CAUSE | EFFECT Currently hailed as the 75th Best Bar in the World, the hype circling Cause Effect has incredible staying-power and, it is for good reason. Behind the weird and wonderful gastronomic creations that come out of the Cause Effect laboratory is a deeply-entrenched institutional philosophy anchored by award-winning mixologist and master mentor Kurt Schlechte’s vision to showcase the majesty of the Western Cape segmenting the menu into four sections that embody the flavours of: The Ocean, The Mountains, The Vineyards and The Fynbos. Your evening commences with a delicate aperitif, serving as a prelude to the sensory journey ahead. Gradually, you're introduced to a diverse array of classic brandy-based cocktails, infused with local nuances and aromatic herbs. As the night unfolds, your adventure reaches its zenith with a collection of audacious 'experiential' cocktails, presented with an air of jubilation, awe, and youthful excitement.

The setting is relaxed, unfussy and fun with hip-hop on rotation at night and the ‘Kinda Classy, Kinda Hood’ catchphrase adorning the botanical walls and menus- there are always surprises in store even for the returning guest. Although Cause Effect is designed (and fully delivers) as Cape Town’s premier immersive and show-stopping mixology experience, it can also be a place where you can drop in for a delicious potstill brandy and some gorgeous culinary delights. AMBIENCE: 3.5/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 4.5/5

LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 4/5 MEMORABILITY: 5/5 BRAND & MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 5/5

COCKTAILS: 9/10 OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: Nitro Rose Negroni 3. THE DRINKERY A historic slave lodge, contemporary artwork, exposed brick walls, a bar that overlooks iconic Heritage Square courtyard and a highly-inventive cocktail menu - The Drinkery beautifully blends the past and the present.

Among their repertoire of remarkably consistent and impeccably balanced classics, The Drinkery definitely has the best Old Fashioned available in the City of Cape Town. More inventive libations are also on the line-up with showstoppers such as Plain Sailing, an aromatic blend of Loch Lomond Inchmurrin with honey and pear liqueur or the Karoo Valley, comprised of Karoo brandy, cardamom and pineapple. This Drinkery is a favourite among local bartenders and mixologists because amid a landscape of contemporaries that may veer towards complexity and fanfare, The Drinkery remains steadfast in its dedication to simplicity done impeccably well. This establishment remains all about the drinks- Owner Günter Boisitsand his exceptional all-star team led by MT Mweli embody this ethos, expertly balancing timelessness and a reverence for mixology's traditions with just the right touch of novelty. AMBIENCE: 3.4/5

CUSTOMER SERVICE: 5/5 LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 4.5/5 MEMORABILITY: 4.5/5

BRAND & MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 3.5/5 COCKTAILS: 8.8/10 OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: Classic Old-Fashioned (The Best One in Cape Town)

4. UNA MÁS Like most little gems on the Sea Point main street, space is quite limited but every inch of this much-loved Mezcaleria has been beautifully designed and is often over-flowing with very satiated patrons basking in Mezcal-infused revelry. The Nacho Old Fashioned comprised of avo-washed Makers Bourbon, nacho syrup and Mezcal is playful, terribly-moreish and surprisingly elevated, much like most of the inventive delights on their cocktail menu created by lead mixologist, Dan Muller. Una Más has the biggest Mezcal selection on the continent and has over 100 tequilas available, some of which are not on the menu and available on a special request basis. As to whether the food offering or bar offering take centre stage at Una Más - we are entirely unsure. Both are conceptualised and executed with what feels like a deep sense of care, consideration and passion for Mexican culture.

Mezcal, often considered the quintessential Mexican drink, finds its place of honor here. The mixologists at Una Más have not only elevated it through inventive and unexpected flavor pairings but have also presented its individual grandeur through captivating storytelling, guided by their exemplary bar staff. AMBIENCE: 3/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 5/5

LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 4/5 MEMORABILITY: 4/5 MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 4.5/5

COCKTAILS: 7.8/10 OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: Paloma Negra 5. THE ART OF DUPLICITY Setting a new standard that leaves conventional "speakeasies" in the shadows, the Art of Duplicity emerges as a genuine enigma. Akin to a modern-day treasure hunt, your journey commences with the acquisition of a coveted password. Once secured, the expedition leads you to a concealed sanctuary ensconced within the embrace of a Victorian warehouse nestled in central Cape Town.

Within these storied walls, time parts its curtains, ushering you into a bygone epoch when Prohibition's hushed whispers commanded the clandestine art of cocktail craftsmanship. A hush falls upon your surroundings, an intimate realm that pays homage to every vintage nuance, as though history itself has been preserved in amber. Under the guidance of legendary mixologist, Alecs Powrie, the bartenders embody the spirit of the era, their attire a harmonious echo of the past. The space itself, an intimate theater where each vintage detail falls perfectly into place, from the ornate to the minute. It is the cocktails that unfurl as the true masterpiece, an ingenious symphony of flavors that etch a mark in the city's epicurean tapestry. Beverages are theatrically unveiled in opulent displays, a standout being The Dark Art, a colossal ice monolith enshrined within the embrace of a crystal goblet accompanied by a mysterious amber vial ominously labeled "poison" - a ritual ensues as the poison is gingerly poured over the ice, an alchemical transformation unfolds.

AMBIENCE: 4/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 4/5 LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 3.5/5

MEMORABILITY: 5/5 MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 4/5 COCKTAILS: 7/10

OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: F**k You Castro 6. FABLE When it comes to storytelling through the medium of mixology, Fable stands toe-to-toe with Cause Effect…Each signature cocktail is inspired by a Cape Townian myth or fable and it unfolds in four parts over four seasons, with every new iteration comes new flavours and complexity, adding depth to the original and hinting at what’s to come. “The Sky God" cocktail takes its artistic inspiration from the divine Khoi deity, Tsui Goab, the architect of primordial stones from which the essence of all Khoi lineage emanated. This opulent concoction boasts the harmonious blend of Ketel One Vodka, invigorating Peach Green Tea, and the refined essence of Clarified Lemon. Meanwhile, "The One with the Paintbrush" cocktail, a mesmerizing masterpiece in its own right, showcases the essence of Roku Gin mingling with the delicate allure of Litchi. Presented below a shimmering paintbrush, inviting even the most discerning connoisseurs to partake in an act of uninhibited childlike play.

This gorgeous establishment offers up substantial and highly-memorable philosophy and conceptual effort executed by highly skillful mixologists led by JJ Hendricks, all provided in a laid-back, dynamic and playful environment. AMBIENCE: 3/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 3/5

LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 5/5 MEMORABILITY: 3/5 MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 4/5

COCKTAILS: 7.9/10 OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: The Castle of Good Hope 7. HACIENDA Inspired by Baja California, Hacienda is a destination where guests can experience a modern twist on authentic coastal Mexican cuisine.

Tequila takes the spotlight at Hacienda, emerging as the true hero of the establishment. A curated selection of tequilas and mezcals awaits, thoughtfully sourced solely for the restaurant's patrons. Guests are invited to revel in the experience by savouring these exceptional spirits in a variety of ways—indulging in meticulously crafted cocktails by head bartender Dalu Dube, or opting to savour them neat, embarking on a tequila tasting journey like no other. The interiors at Hacienda strives to mirror the natural textures and organic elements of the Mexican peninsula, employing a palette of diverse browns, a hint of luxurious gold, and an array of soothing neutral shades that consistently grace the surroundings.

AMBIENCE: 4/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 3.5/5 LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 3.5/5

MEMORABILITY: 3.5/5 MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 4/5 COCKTAILS: 6.8/10

OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: Classic Margarita 8. KLOOF STREET HOUSE Kloof Street House has a lot to offer, but its enduring status as a Cape Town institution is anchored in its enchanting ambience. Sultry instrumentals at the perfect volume, meticulously curated interiors, romantic lighting, and front-of-house staff that are a perfect style and personality match to the intimate and exotic feel of this establishment all make for a dining mood that could not easily be duplicated. Located in the heart of a grand Victorian Manor house, is an astoundingly gorgeous bar which feels very-old world and substantial but, features a cocktail menu crafted by Troy Daniels that is inventive and simple- created to effortlessly showcase beautiful, fresh ingredients in a memorable way.

As evidenced by online reviews, Kloof Street House’s only identifiable letdown is the vastly inconsistent customer service where it seems the establishment rests on its laurels of being a Cape Town icon where booking is essential and, in the process unfortunately leaves many loyal patrols seeking friendlier alternatives. The magic of Kloof Street House is found in the four very distinct but perfectly integrated sections of the establishment each of which caters to a different setting, feeling and occasion. The Chesterfield-adored ‘Library’ is often a meeting place for business associates that transitions into the perfect, sultry date night hideaway. The formal dining areas are exceptionally versatile, all perfectly suited for a family brunch, elevated celebration or casual dinner with friends. The main outdoor space is perfect for long Summer brunches or late-night dinners. The other, more mischievous area is open for walk-ins and often feature patrons mingling with one another and forging new friendships into the early hours of the morning.

Under the meticulous leadership of Paul Hetreed, Kloof Street House embodies the uncompromising brand alignment that any hospitality establishment would hope to accomplish and maintain for as long as he has- every touchpoint has been seamlessly considered and incorporated, and the attention to detail is second to none at this enigmatic location. AMBIENCE: 5/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 2/5

LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 3.5/5 MEMORABILITY: 5/5 MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 2.5/5

COCKTAILS: 7/10 OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: The Honey Bee 9. HOUSE OF MACHINES House of Machines describes itself as a ‘good times, great memories meeting house with a touch of ‘Moto Hero’ thrown in for good measure’- this Cape Town classic does what it says on the tin. There is no hospitality bastion with a clientele as dedicated and passionate as the HOM crew who gather regularly to savor its warm atmosphere and and classic bar menu, forging lasting bonds and cherished memories.

Aged timber rafters, motorbike paraphernalia and subway tiles make up the bones of this two-wheel aficionado watering hole that operates as a custom bike workshop and purveyor of exquisite coffee during the day. The bar under the expert guidance of Charne van Heerden offers a truly unique experience with pre-mixed, barrel-aged cocktails taking centre stage and a music-inspired signature cocktail list that is as fun as it is satisfying. AMBIENCE: 4/5

CUSTOMER SERVICE: 2/5 LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 5/5 MEMORABILITY: 3.5/5

MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 3/5 COCKTAILS: 6.8/10 OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: Mezcal Espresso Martini

10. ATHLETIC SOCIAL CLUB Exuding captivating beauty, this establishment is steeped in history, having originated in the 1900s as an underground speakeasy-style bar catering to athletes. Spanning three floors, guests have a choice among the basement's music-filled Trophy Room, the ground-floor's restaurant and bar, and the top-floor lounge featuring an atmospheric balcony with panoramic views of Signal Hill. The Athletic Social Club team have skilfully preserved the essence of that era, embellishing the space with rattan and velvet chairs, Persian carpets, leather sofas, and alluring amber lighting. Vintage-themed wallpaper, along with antique sports paraphernalia and photographs grace the walls, while dramatic curtains fashion intimate corners and seating enclaves.

Often thought of as a trendy, late-night watering hole this establishment has a surprisingly meticulous and creative cocktail offering. Led by Tinashe Motsi, the mixology offering is often undershowcased as impatient revelers opt for simpler, late-night options but it is definitely worth a try (possibly during quieter hours). On offer are a robust catalog of timeless classics, crowned by the presence of meticulously barrel-aged selections alongside an ensemble of signature libations that fearlessly venture beyond the ordinary such as a red pepper puree or Tinashe’s take on a Pornstar Martini. AMBIENCE: 4/5 CUSTOMER SERVICE: 2.5/5

LEGITIMACY OF SKILL & EFFORT: 4/5 MEMORABILITY: 3.5/5 MIXOLOGY PHILOSOPHY: 3.5/5

COCKTAILS: 6/10 OUR FAVOURITE COCKTAIL: Try Again HONOURABLE MENTIONS PLANET BAR, MOUNT NELSON HOTEL