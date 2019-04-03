You can create an amazing assortment of cannabis chocolates, using high-quality dark chocolate. Pic: Pinterest

If you suffer from anxiety, but you’re not into pill-popping - nor smoking weed - there’s still CBD. An acronym for cannabidiol, CBD is a non-psychotropic compound in cannabis that can help alleviate ailments like pain, inflammation, depression, and anxiety.

Chocolate contains an endocannabinoid called anandamide (derived from the Sanskrit word “Ananda” which means bliss) that is naturally produced in the human brain.

Endocannabinoids mimic cannabinoids found in cannabis. The powerful chemical is known for increasing feelings of happiness and overall well-being, effects that are often associated with THC. The similarities between the two compounds actually boost each other’s effects when consumed together.

To ease your nerves, you can now pop some CBD-infused chocolates. Picture from Pinterest.

When it comes to infusing chocolate into cannabis together, there are a few things to consider. First, in order to really experience the combined effects benefits of this duo, you’ll need to be eating high-quality dark chocolate.

Super sweet, sugary milk chocolate will not be as high in anandamide because it has less cocoa. Luckily dark chocolate comes in many different flavours and textures, so you can start your pairing adventure there.

Next, you should be deliberate about the particular strain you choose. Dark chocolate tends to be richer and more bitter than milk chocolate, so the strain you pick should be bold enough to stand up against the chocolate flavour while also complementing it.

So whether you want a small daily dose of wellness, or you just have a sweet tooth, these heart chocolates may be a good afternoon pick-me-up regardless of what you’re looking for.



