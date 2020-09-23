Celebrate SA’s heritage with IOL Lifestyle’s Braai Day digital magazine

Ah, the braai. The meat sizzles on the grill, the aroma wafting in the air. There's peals of laughter and happiness evident in people's faces. Then there's the queue, with everyone piling up their plates with meat, wors, grilled vegetables, salad, pap and even garlic rolls. And then a few minutes later, plates are abandoned and everyone is dancing. That has always been my memory of great braais, especially on Heritage Day. Jan Braai may have coined the term, but Braai Day has always been in the lexicon of South African language. It is what many people do on Heritage Day.

For some it's also a day to officially celebrate the spring equinox and what better way to ring in the new season, than having a braai?

In this special edition, we celebrate all things braai. From braai culture and tips that will make you a braai master, to how to set up for the perfect braai lunch, the arduous task of cleaning up and the all important tips on how to choose the right meat for the braai and how to braai vegetables perfectly.

We also give you tips on braai etiquette, which will help you secure invites to the next braai.

The recipes by Spice Mecca are a perfect representation of what constitutes the ideal braai. So I hope you will get inspired to improve your braai game for Braai Day and the upcoming season, while also hosting the best braai that your family and friends will speak about for the foreseeable future.

Let's get braaing!

Read the digital edition of the magazine here