Celebrity chef David Higgs adds a dash of quirkiness with new YouTube cooking channel

Celebrated South African chef, David Higgs, has been keeping fans and followers entertained via his social media channels during lockdown. Now the restaurateur and author has launched his own YouTube cooking channel and series, “Dave’s Kitchen”. He kicked things off with tomato sauce for every occasion. Celebrity chef David Higgs launched his new YouTube cooking channel, "Dave's Kitchen". Picture: Supplied The series features 84 cooking videos produced by Higgs during the lockdown. He offers a variety of easy-to-make recipes for viewers to enjoy at home. Since the start of the lockdown, his instragram (@davidhiggschef) following has increased with foodies and fans bearing witness to a fun quirkier side with his “#whatsinyourfridge” challenge and “daily dem” masterclass. He's growing his fan base by expanding his platform with a cooking channel. He said: “It’s been an incredible experience getting to show people the dishes I grew up with, and the classic ones that I’ve been taught over the years – and the best part is, it’s now inspiring other people to experiment with home-cooking. The channel will highlight local ingredients and suppliers, and also incorporate aspects of local fashion, music and art – something I am really excited about.”

The channel also allows viewers to support the Marble Group’s staff support fund, which sees all proceeds from the sale of David’s cookbook, "Mile 8", go to the teams at the Marble and Saint restaurants.

“We’ve been amazed by the response and support that we have received for our fund, and we are so grateful,” Higgs added. “With the series we hope to build on this and continue supporting our Marble and Saint family.”

Celebrity chef David Higgs has been cooking up a storm. Picture: Supplied





With over 90 dishes and 150 recipes influenced by the journey of Higgs’ career, Mile 8 is a culinary adventure bringing together the unique and interesting flavours of Southern Africa. Impala Tartare, Snoek & Apricot, Amadumbe & Chakalaka, and his version of the classic Malva Pudding are just some of the delights to be found in this wonderfully illustrated book. The book is available for purchase via the Marble website. The book costs R400, with all proceeds going to the fund.

Fans of David can like and subscribe to Dave’s Kitchen on YouTube and expect more questionable fashion choices, terrible spelling, great hats and easy recipes.