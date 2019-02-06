Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko to present at World Restaurant Awards

Chef and TV presenter Lorna Maseko has been selected to present at The World Restaurant Awards which will be held in Paris this year. Maseko, known for being a ballerina turned Top Billing presenter is also a well known foodie.

Her love for food was revealed when she was part of the first Celebrity Master Chef - since then she has solidified her place as a celebrity chef, executive producer and entrepreneur.

Considered as the "Oscars For Restaurants", The World Restaurant Awards ceremony promises to be an extravagant affair for all culinary lovers and authorities across the globe - this is the inaugural awards.

Maseko will be among those to present on 18 February.

The awards will be celebrating the world’s greatest and pioneering restaurants that range from old to new, and luxury restaurants to more humble eateries.

Creative Director and co-founder of the awards, Joe Warwick says: "Expect The World Restaurant Awards to be conducted with complete integrity and make everyone think about the full gamut of the world’s great restaurants – old and new, from luxury destinations to humble institutions – and what makes them so special."

Award categories include: Restaurant of the Year, Atmosphere of the Year, Instagram Account of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Original Thinking and Event of the Year.