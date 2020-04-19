Celebs tell us what their first meal will be after lockdown

This past weekend there was much talk about food as people were either sharing pictures of their pickled fish or Sunday lunch spreads. For those who are spending this time away from their families or simply unable to cook, this didn’t go down well. Young or old, single or married with five kids, we all need a break from cooking now and again. With the lockdown people have been forced to cook. ALL the time. Mothers are running out of ideas of what to cook. Husbands are secretly missing their own mother’s food. The singles are missing the convenience of drive-throughs.

I recently came across this Twitter post by @Karabo_Mokgoko and it pretty summed up what how so many of us are feeling right now.

I Just want food cooked by someone I don’t know. In another kitchen. pic.twitter.com/llXOL2Patc — NO DM!!!! (@Karabo_Mokgoko) April 13, 2020

I shared it in my family WhatsApp group and their responses kept my phone beeping for half an hour.

We are tired of cooking and long for the day we can eat our favourite meal cooked by someone else. I spoke to a few of our favourite South African personalities to find out what their first meal will be when they leap out of lockdown.

Jimmy Nevis - Singer

My mom’s Sunday roast on at the top of the list! I’m really missing my mom’s food and I just want to taste something nostalgic. Things like pork crackling, beef of there’s roast chicken and potatoes.

Leigh-Anne Williams - presenter, Goodhope FM

450g ribs with onion rings and white wine. Also, bubbly to celebrate the end of the lockdown and ice-cream.

Schalk Bezuidenhout - comedian

I don't know why but I've been craving Steers so bad!

Jacques Le Grange - couture designer

The first restaurant that I will go to is La Colombe, if they have a reservation for me. The ambience and service for me fits the creative culinary experience on a plate is the perfect first meal I'm craving for. If not Mr. Chans (Chinese restaurant) for the quality and eastern flavours of the fried vegetable rice with lemon crispy chicken or crispy duck with pancakes. All the naughty I did not experience during lockdown.

Khanya “Kyeezi” Siyengo - Radio presenter, Goodhope FM

Chicken Licken Hot Wings 12 portion with coleslaw and a fanta orange.

Mzukisi Mbane, designer

It’s not necessarily a meal, but I can’t wait to go to the Royale Eatery for a lemon cheesecake milkshake. It’s one thing I’ve been craving since this whole thing started.

Thabiso Makhubela - Presenter, Expresso Morning Show

Double Quarter Pounder Meal from McDonalds, with a Fanta Orange and then for supper braai from Rands Cape Town in Khayelitsha.

Anton Jeftha - Actor

My diet is currently out the window so never thought I’d say this, but eating cleanly and to a routine. I’m actually missing those boring chicken breasts and steamed veggie meals.