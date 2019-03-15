Zoe Modiga, Zola and Langa Mavuso. Picture by Lisa Skinner.

Zola Nene's kitchen is the place to be if you want to share a few laughs, have loads of fun and of course cook up a storm as well! New episodes of Celeb Feasts with Zola, premieres on DSTV channel 161 (Mzanzi Magic) every Tuesday at 9.30 pm.

This past week fellow celeb chef Lentswe Bhengu was in the kitchen with Zola and he had his mentor and sister Swankie Mafoko by his side.

Next up on the show is young and upcoming star, Ayanda McKayi. He brings along his mentor, the renowned casting director, Bonnie Lee Bouman with him.

In between chatting, they make a roasted tomato tart, chicken sausage stuffed rice balls for the main dish and a beautiful peppermint crisp trifle for dessert.

The winner of Idols 2015, Karabo Mogane, hits Zola’s festive kitchen on 26 March, with his beautiful sister, and mentor, Kholofelo Mogane. Karabo, who struggled with the instant fame after his Idols win.

The siblings – with the help of Zola – cook up a simple but delicious meal. They make rice and baby marrow fritters with smoked salmon and herbed yoghurt as starters. Oxtail stew with dumplings is served as the main course, with a peach and blueberry strudel for dessert.

Singer and song-writer Langa Mavuso, known for his unique and beautiful voice, is Zola’s fabulous guest for the final episode of the season on 2 April. He is joined by his mentor, the acclaimed jazz singer and songwriter Zoe Modiga, who has been nominated and won various awards for her music.

The two friends cook up a delicious three-course meal, starting with spicy fish cakes with pineapple salsa, creamy pork medallions for main course and a dessert of brûléed chocolate rice pudding. A winning menu to end off this season of the show.