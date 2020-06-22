Check out our free, digital Food Magazine: The Potato Edition

For the longest time, the world has been unkind to the potato. Over the past decade, potatoes have been painted as one of the worst things you could eat – they’re too high in carbs, bad for your diet etc, etc.

And honestly, it's time to set the record straight. Potatoes are a nutrition powerhouse. It really is up to you how you eat them and how often you do.

The best thing about potatoes is how versatile they are. You can mash, fry, roast, stuff, crisp, bake or make salad with them.

While it has become easier for me to drop bread from my diet, I have found it rather difficult to dump potatoes. Not only are they the most versatile food we have, but they are really delicious, comforting and filling. Imagine life without potatoes? What even is that life? I know I don't want to live it.

Even though I do love potatoes, the most important thing is moderation. Hence I now only have potatoes once a week. And only if I am really craving them.