The cookies chosen for Meghan Markle's baby shower. Instagram, Daniel Martin

Duchess Meghan Markle had the most adorable cookies at her recent baby shower in New York. Her guest were treated to a trio of sweet treats.

The Duchess of Sussex’s make-up artist Daniel Martin took a snapshot of the sugary goodness and posted it on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Such an incredible day celebrating,” and added the hashtag “#babylove.”

Unfortunately he has disabled the comments on his posts, so there was no way anyone could share the love, except to like the pic.

There were three cookies in the pic and no clue as to who the baker was who what the gender of the royal baby will be.

TV presenter Gayle King dished on CBS This Morning that the baby shower was a lavish event and that Meghan received loads of gifts.

She hastily added that Meghan did not open any of the gifts because she wanted to do it when she and Prince Harry were together.