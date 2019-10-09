Checkers Hyper concept store in Sandton City will change the way you shop









Grocery shopping no longer has to feel like a chore. A group of media got to enjoy a tour of the Checkers Hyper flagship store in Sandton City - the first of more to come - with Michelle Botha, the Deputy Divisional Manager for Checkers Hyper Gauteng. The chic modern look of the store is complemented by state-of-the-art facilities. Checkers Hyper new concept store in Sandton City.

Furthermore, it is divided into different sections, making it easy to navigate your way around the store and enjoy a pleasurable shopping experience. This is what shoppers can expect:

- An in-store Kauai section, where you can get your smoothies or something healthy to snack on.

- Famous Wild Pacific salmon caviar served at the sushi bar. You can sit down and enjoy a lunch there.

The sushi bar at Checkers Hyper in Sandton City.





- Delicious hand-stretched and stone baked pizzas straight from the wood-fired pizza oven

- A decadent chocolatier bar with artisanally crafted truffles made from Belgian chocolate combined with the very best South African ingredients.

- A selection of meats and veggies expertly prepared on the imported rodizio grill.

- Freshly-made artisanal breads and delicious pastries from SCHOON, as well as a sophisticated new range of confectioneries and luxury cakes.

- A temperature-controlled tasting room with wines from over 100 leading estates, more international wines than any other supermarket as well authentic French champagne and the widest range of Italian prosecco. They also have vegan wines.

There's also a seafood section where they will happily grill your hake for you. And the butchery section has the freshest cuts.

Bottom line, this new concept store aims to please and change the way people shop.



