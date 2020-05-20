Chefs reveal how they are observing Ramadaan in lockdown

Muslims around the world are observing the holy month of Ramadaan under lockdown. With a strict curfew time and physical distancing directives enforced to limit the spread of the coronavirus, many of Ramadaan's rituals and traditions have been cut this year. We spoke to Chilli Chocolate Chefs Faatimah and Zainab Paruk about how Ramadaan has been and how different Eid will be for them this year. The sisters said that Ramadaan has unquestionably been different, that with mosques and places of worship being closed, as a family, they tried to create a similar atmosphere in their home which was incredibly special.

“Work has also been a lot quieter and this gave us a chance to focus on our spiritual selves. Even assisting with chores at home and of course trying out different food to indulge in at Iftaar time. It must be said though, with or without Covid-19 and the enforced lockdown, Ramadaan was still a very beautiful time and the true essence of Ramadan remained unchanged,” they said.

Eid is always filled with extended family and friends, as well as tons of food, laughter, and fun, but this year, they cannot have their loved ones close to them so have to adjust to a quiet and intimate Eid at home.

“We plan to make this a tad bit special and exciting where we can and will look forward to video calling the extended family instead. It’s been a humbling experience for both of us as we have had time to introspect and discover so much about ourselves.

"From a personal point out of view, we realised that we are workaholics and the lockdown has helped us get in touch with our family and be truly grateful for the numerous things we often take for granted. Whether it’s the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, to my now budding garden and even being able to have food on our plates daily. We appreciate life a whole much more and it’s amazing to see how little we need to be content,” they said.

“We’ve even learned how to work remotely and find a balance to work even though from a business point of view, the situation has been daunted and extremely stressful. Lastly, it has been amazing to see the spirit of Ubuntu in South Africa which has proved to be very much alive in South Africans.

"With this in mind, we want to thank everyone who has supported us and if you do have a rand or two to spare to channel this towards the charity we support called the Caring Sisters Network,” they added.



