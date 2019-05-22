If you’ve never had a lava cake before, it’s typically a small cake with a liquid center, made by either under-baking the cake batter or adding a “center” to the batter that will melt as the cake bakes. The melty center is the preferred method.
This one's for you peanut butter and chocolate lovers. (I’m one of them!) The sweet peanut butter center is molten and runny when you cut into the cake. Paired with the rich chocolate cake, it’s heaven!
Ingredients
- 1 stick + 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp. gluten-free flour
- 1 tbsp. cocoa powder
- 125 g. bittersweet baking chocolate
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 2 tbsp. powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
Method
- Preheat oven to 220 degrees Celsius.
- Melt 1 tbsp. butter and brush the inside of 6 ramekins to coat.
- Combine 1 tbsp. flour and 1 tbsp. cocoa powder. Flour the insides of the ramekins, tapping to remove excess.
- Place ramekins on a sturdy baking sheet and set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, combine 1 stick butter and baking chocolate and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until melted.
- In a small bowl, combine peanut butter, powdered sugar, 1 tbsp. softened butter, and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Mix well; set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, beat granulated sugar, eggs, and vanilla at medium-high speed for about 3 minutes. Gently fold in melted chocolate and 1/4 cup flour.
- Fill each ramekin about 2/3 full with batter, then divide peanut butter mixture evenly among ramekins and spoon on top. Cover with remaining chocolate batter.
- Bake at 220 degrees Celsius for 12-15 minutes, until the tops are cracked and edges feel firm, but the centers are still slightly jiggly.
- Transfer to a wire rack and let cool 5 minutes.
- Use a knife to loosen cake from ramekins; place a small plate over each ramekin and invert.
- Gently wiggle each ramekin to release the cake.
- Dust with powdered sugar and serve immediately.