The peanut butter centers are made from peanut butter (this is the time to use a classic, not natural, peanut butter), powdered sugar, and butter.

If you’ve never had a lava cake before, it’s typically a small cake with a liquid center, made by either under-baking the cake batter or adding a “center” to the batter that will melt as the cake bakes. The melty center is the preferred method.

This one's for you peanut butter and chocolate lovers. (I’m one of them!) The sweet peanut butter center is molten and runny when you cut into the cake. Paired with the rich chocolate cake, it’s heaven!