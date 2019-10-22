Foodie and television host Chrissy Teigen has given fans a taste of her new recipe website.

Earlier this year, Teigen took to Twitter to announce that she will be launching her website and it will be an archive of recipes.

“Oh man...after mannnnnny years of talking about it and muccccch work by many extraordinary beings, I am finally going to have a WEBSITE on the INTERNETS!”, read the post.

oh man...after mannnnnny years of talking about it and muccccch work by many extraordinary beings, I am finally going to have a WEBSITE on the INTERNETS! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019

According to a recent Instagram post, the site will allow fans to drag and drop her recipes to make their own menu.

“Working on the most epic holiday table to launch my site with! didn’t want it to just look like a bunch of photoshopped dishes of the past so the team made and plated every single one (over 40!!) and you’ll have the ability to drag and create the menu of your dreams!! a labor of LOVE but you guys are worth it!!! #CRAVINGS,” read the post.

Teigen gave no other details about the site other than to say that it is coming "soon", and giving the name of the website.

Teigen is known as one of the best-selling cookbook authors and is now ready to share more recipes with the world.