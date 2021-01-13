Chrissy Teigen reveals she wanted multiple ovens in new home after cooking mishap

Foodie and television host Chrissy Teigen and husband, John Legend are currently in the middle of moving to a new home and are staying in a rental home instead of the Beverly Hills mansion they have owned since 2016.

Weeks after moving to their temporary home Teigen’s followers noticed that her content which generally includes cooking tutorials was no longer taking place. As known, for Teigen especially, one of the most important parts of the home is the kitchen. It is where she has created recipes for her two cookbooks.

In an interview with Architectural Digest about the design of their new home, Teigen revealed that the kitchen was her favourite room. She also revealed that she wanted multiple ovens in any home she lived in after a cooking mishap.

“I still remember walking into the home for the first time. I wasn’t as much a part of the process as John was. John was very excited.

“I wanted, obviously, multiple ovens. I am very weird about cooking dessert in the same oven that I cook other things in because of a disaster I had a long time ago making a cake in the same oven that I had made baked beans in.