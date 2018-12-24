Christmas is all about mince pies. Pixabay

Love them or hate them, nothings says Christmas quite like a mince pie. Like most traditional foods, the humble mince pie has been reinvented and modernised in many supermarket kitchens so you'll be able to find many variations

Pick n Pay is no different and this festive season they set out to bake over two million mince pies, that's 60 tons of fruit, 31 tons of sugar and 63 tons of flour during the process.

Head of Marketing for Pick n Pay, John Bradshaw says mince pies are growing in popularity each year and last year they retailer broke their record for the most mince pies ever sold in a Festive Season.

“We reviewed all customer feedback from last year and believe we have perfected our recipe this year to create a delectable mince pie that is made with a butter flavoured sweet pastry and generously filled with a festively spiced fruit mix.”

How best to eat your mince pie?

There are many variations, and everyone has their personal favourite – be it straight out the packet, heated or maybe served with ice-cream or custard.

“That is why mince pies are so great. They can be dressed up or down depending on your preference. You can also channel your inner MasterChef and create your own deconstructed version,” says Bradshaw.

If you want to mix it up this year, why not try one of these creations: Chocolate Brownie Mince Pies for those who want the best of both worlds, or the Low-Carb Vegan Mince Pies recipe that definitely won’t leave you feeling deprived.



