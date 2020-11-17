Clean eating: 5 detox tips to keep in mind this festive season

Many people find detoxes and cleansing appealing as a way to confirm a commitment to healthy eating.

It is a good thing to give your body a break, while still eating and drinking things that are delicious and satisfying, especially before, during, and after the festive season. Whether you are or are not into cleaning, there is something for you.

We spoke to an international health expert Maria Ascencao, who shared how you can give your body the attention it needs right now.