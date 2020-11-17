Clean eating: 5 detox tips to keep in mind this festive season
Many people find detoxes and cleansing appealing as a way to confirm a commitment to healthy eating.
It is a good thing to give your body a break, while still eating and drinking things that are delicious and satisfying, especially before, during, and after the festive season. Whether you are or are not into cleaning, there is something for you.
We spoke to an international health expert Maria Ascencao, who shared how you can give your body the attention it needs right now.
- Choose natural, nutritious, easily digestible foods such as fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and some lean protein. This helps cleanse the system and support immunity.
- Minimise sugary or processed foods and gut irritants such as alcohol or coffee. Try not to overindulge as this contributes to inflammation and disease. Eliminating unhealthy eating habits contributes to natural weight loss and a stronger immune system.
- Stay well hydrated, eat mindfully, and exercise daily. Eating mindfully prevents over-indulging and exercise helps stimulate the digestive tract while countering constipation. It also promotes a natural energy boost.
- Support your system with high-quality supplements such as potent superfood green tea extracts, which helps detoxify and aids weight loss, turmeric extract Bio-Curcumin to help counter inflammation, and bioactive Bio-Milk Thistle for best liver protection. According to studies, milk thistle may protect the cells of the liver by blocking the entrance of harmful toxins and helping remove these toxins from liver cells.
- For a mental detox, limit screen time, manage stress, get better sleep, and pursue relaxing activities like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga. Choose credible natural stress relief remedies to help enhance mood, improve sleep health, and counter unhealthy food cravings.