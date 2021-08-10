Come dine with Tito? Tweeps impressed with Tito Mboweni’s latest culinary adventure

Now that Tito Mboweni has laid down his finance minister hat, the politician seems to be spending lots of time doing what he loves most – cooking. Mboweni resigned from the Cabinet last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a reshuffle, with Enoch Godongwana taking his place as finance minister.

During his down time, Mboweni spent some time in Makgobaskloof in Limpopo and did some cooking. Those who have been following him on social media know his liking for tinned fish, particularity pilchards. This time, however, Mboweni took his culinary skills up a notch by preparing sardines and, as always, garlic made an appearance as well.

Taking to Twitter, he made fun of his free time, saying: “Guess what’s for lunch: pensioner’s meal…” Guess what’s for lunch: pensioner’s meal. ..🙌🏿👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/8tn6tbHfyb — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 8, 2021

Tweeps were impressed when he showed the finished product – fan-friend sardines, couscous and a vegetable stew of some sort. This is how it ended! Beautiful!! pic.twitter.com/ziuhkie7OZ — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 8, 2021

It’s safe to assume that the former finance minister outdid himself this time. Often, the butt of jokes on social media when it comes to his dishes, his followers had nothing but praise for his latest creation. “This is actually looks good Governor,” said one user. Another commented: “You remain unmatched tata!!”

😜 where did you buy this cake? — ThatoYaModimo (@ChomieYaBana) August 8, 2021 Chief your cooking has clearly leveled up! Retirement suits you.👏🏽 — ClarenceX (@ClarenceCDavis) August 8, 2021

Finding it hard to believe, one tweep suggested he hadn’t cooked the dish himself. You don’t really cook it — Mamoratwa🌼 (@nico_leen) August 8, 2021