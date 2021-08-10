LifestyleFood Drink
Mboweni took his culinary skills up a notch by preparing sardines and, as always, garlic made an appearance as well. Picture: @tito_mboweni/Twitter
Come dine with Tito? Tweeps impressed with Tito Mboweni’s latest culinary adventure

By Marchelle Abrahams Time of article published 2h ago

Now that Tito Mboweni has laid down his finance minister hat, the politician seems to be spending lots of time doing what he loves most – cooking.

Mboweni resigned from the Cabinet last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a reshuffle, with Enoch Godongwana taking his place as finance minister.

During his down time, Mboweni spent some time in Makgobaskloof in Limpopo and did some cooking.

Those who have been following him on social media know his liking for tinned fish, particularity pilchards.

This time, however, Mboweni took his culinary skills up a notch by preparing sardines and, as always, garlic made an appearance as well.

Taking to Twitter, he made fun of his free time, saying: “Guess what’s for lunch: pensioner’s meal…”

Tweeps were impressed when he showed the finished product – fan-friend sardines, couscous and a vegetable stew of some sort.

It’s safe to assume that the former finance minister outdid himself this time. Often, the butt of jokes on social media when it comes to his dishes, his followers had nothing but praise for his latest creation.

“This is actually looks good Governor,” said one user.

Another commented: “You remain unmatched tata!!”

Finding it hard to believe, one tweep suggested he hadn’t cooked the dish himself.

Now that Mboweni finds himself at a crossroads, maybe he can add food blogger or influencer to his resume. If he continues to knock out yummy dishes, who knows, he could even score his own cooking show?

