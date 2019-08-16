Msaki recently visited J'Something's restaurant. Picture: Supplied.

Well known fashion brand, Converse has partnered with local musician, J'Something who not only brings sweet melodies but also knows his way around the kitchen.



The brand and J'Something have come up with All Star nights, a monthly event hosted at Something is Cooking in Menlyn Time Square, Pretoria.





Msaki recently blessed the guests with a live performance at Something's Cooking by J. Picture: Supplied.





The event features a live performance by an "All Star" South African musician, who also gets to converse with J'Something and enjoy a 3 course meal prepared by J’Something’s top chefs.





Tasty! Some of the mouth watering food serves at Something's Cooking by J. Picture:Supplied.





"In 2014 my passion for cooking came to the fore, culminating in two cooking shows; Something’s Cooking & What’s for Dinner. These shows reached over 18 000 000 viewers across South Africa in two years. My spicy, authentic Portuguese heritage and hearty homegrown South African food influence have become my trademark.





"I was most recently showcased as a headline chef at The Good Food & Wine Show, appearing next to greats such as Marco Pierre White, Jan Hendrick and George Calombaris. Currently, together with David Higgs, I host and judge the smash-hit My Kitchen Rules South Africa on MNet prime time. When not performing I can be found at Something’s Cooking by J, my very first restaurant," said J'Something.





The stars who have graced the Converse stage have been Ziyon, Tellaman and Msaki.





WATCH: The All Star night featuring Msaki





